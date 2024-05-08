According to a senior Biden administration official, the Jewish state has not responded to US “concerns” about a possible attack in Rafah

Israel does not respond to America’s “concerns”.

According to reports from a senior Biden administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity to reporters from several media outlets, including Agence France-Presse, the Associated Press and the Associated Press. Washington Post, Israeli and US officials discussed ways to avoid an attack on Rafah, but “These discussions are ongoing and not fully answered [aux] Concerns » American.

It was these concerns that prompted the suspension of the bomb supply, according to this US official. “We have not made a final decision on how to proceed with this ship.”he added.

“As Israeli leaders appeared to be nearing the conclusion of such an operation, we began to carefully examine plans to transfer to Israel specific weapons that could be used in Rafah. This began in April »This senior official explained.

He also said Washington “Specially Concentrated” In using shells weighing 2,000 pounds (about 900 kg). “And the impact they can have on dense urban environments, as we’ve seen in other parts of Gaza.”. The US State Department is also investigating other weapons exchanges, including the use of precision munitions called JDAMs (remotely guided munitions).