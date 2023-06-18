Things to remember from Sunday, June 18

EU Commissioner Thierry Breton said the EU would step up its efforts to supply arms to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military’s counteroffensive against Russian occupation forces continues, but remains mysterious. Vladimir Rokov, a local pro-Russian official, said in a telegram on Sunday, June 18, that Ukrainian troops had recaptured an area in the southern part of the Dnipro region of Pyatikatki. But no other Russian source confirmed this information. The Russian Defense Ministry, for its part, assured that its army had repelled attacks on three sectors of the front on Sunday. Here are the other highlights of the day.

Britain promises to speed up arms deliveries

In an interview at ParisianPublished in its Sunday edition, the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Frenchman Thierry Breton, assures us that the European Union. is going “Increase [son] Attempt to Supply Arms and Ammunition”. “It’s a serious battle where they play an important role.”He argues, Reminder of commitment to deliver “Within twelve months (…) one million large-scale weapons” In Kiev.

Water is receding in flooded areas

In the Kherson region, which was inundated by the waves of the Dnipro River after the destruction of the Khakovka dam, the water level has dropped to one meter, it has been reported. Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs In Telegram. It called for the evacuation of nearly 2,800 people from flooded areas controlled by Ukraine. On Saturday, Kiev updated the human toll of the disaster, reporting 16 dead and 31 missing, while the Russian-backed occupation authorities on the other side recorded 29 dead.

Zelensky thanked the players for Father’s Day

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his gratitude to all soldiers on Sunday, Father’s Day. “Strong and Brave” Those fighting the Russian invasion hope that they will all one day be able to return from the front. “Thank you to every Ukrainian father and every Ukrainian family for your strong and courageous soldiers who defended Ukraine’s freedom and fought for Ukraine’s life”The head of state said on social networks.