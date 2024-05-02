Watch SpaceX Crew-8 astronauts move their Dragon onto the International Space Station on May 2

The four astronauts on SpaceX's Crew-8 mission will transfer their Dragon capsule to a different port on the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday morning (May 2), and you can watch the event live.

The Dragon vehicle, named Endeavour, is scheduled to detach from the forward port of the station's Harmony module on Thursday at 7:45 a.m. EDT (1145 GMT), then dock independently with the Harmony port facing space at 8:28. AM EST. 1228 GMT).

You can watch it live here on Space.com, courtesy of NASA. Coverage will begin at 7:30 a.m. EST (1130 GMT).

Read more: SpaceX Crew-8 astronaut mission: Live updates

The Crew Dragon Endeavor capsule is seen docking at the International Space Station on SpaceX's Crew-8 astronaut mission to the International Space Station. (Image credit: NASA TV)

The maneuver will open Harmony's forward port to Boeing's Starliner capsule, which is scheduled to launch on its first-ever crewed mission on Monday (May 6).

This Starliner mission, known as the Crew Flight Test, will send NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sonny Williams to the International Space Station for a stay of about 10 days.

SpaceX's Crew-8 was launched into the orbiting laboratory on March 3. As its name suggests, Crew-8 is the eighth operational crewed mission that SpaceX has flown to the International Space Station for NASA. Its four crew members are Matthew Dominic, Michael Barratt, NASA's Janet Epps, and Russian astronaut Alexander Grebenkin, who will live on board the station for six months.

Breaking space news and the latest updates on rocket launches, sky observing events, and more! See also NASA mission will give an unprecedented view of Earth's surface water | NASA

Dominic, Barratt, Epps and Grebenkin will board the Endeavor for action on Thursday.

This will be the fourth such transfer of a manned Dragon capsule to the International Space Station, following similar maneuvers during the Crew-1, Crew-2 and Crew-6 missions, NASA officials wrote in a statement. Update this week.