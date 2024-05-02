May 2, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Watch SpaceX Crew-8 astronauts move their Dragon onto the International Space Station on May 2

Watch SpaceX Crew-8 astronauts move their Dragon onto the International Space Station on May 2

Cheryl Riley May 2, 2024 2 min read

The four astronauts on SpaceX's Crew-8 mission will transfer their Dragon capsule to a different port on the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday morning (May 2), and you can watch the event live.

The Dragon vehicle, named Endeavour, is scheduled to detach from the forward port of the station's Harmony module on Thursday at 7:45 a.m. EDT (1145 GMT), then dock independently with the Harmony port facing space at 8:28. AM EST. 1228 GMT).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

New research reveals that dinosaurs were not as intelligent as we thought

May 1, 2024 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Scientists are preparing for solar storms on Mars

May 1, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

The tallest observatory on Earth, located high in the Andes in Chile, has finally opened

May 1, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

5 min read

The face of a 75,000-year-old Neanderthal woman revealed

May 2, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Watch SpaceX Crew-8 astronauts move their Dragon onto the International Space Station on May 2

May 2, 2024 Cheryl Riley
7 min read

NBA playoff takeaways on Wednesday: Celtics crush Heat to advance, Mavericks beat Clippers

May 2, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Google's new voice emoji for Android includes a Fart button

May 2, 2024 Len Houle