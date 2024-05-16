Sharon Stone and Liam Neeson support Kevin Spacey’s return to acting

Sharon Stone, Liam Neeson and more actors are coming to Kevin Spacey’s defense and demanding his return to the industry in general. Spacey has not worked in Hollywood since several men accused him of sexual misconduct starting in 2017. The two-part documentary “Spacey Unmasked” recently aired in the UK and is now streaming on Max and features never-before-heard testimonials about Spacey. Alleged sexual misconductincluding an allegation that he groped another “House of Cards” actor during filming.

In the statements submitted to TelegraphStone and Neeson were joined by the likes of Stephen Fry and F. Murray Abraham in their calls for Spacey’s return. Abraham himself was accused of sexual misconduct during the production of the Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest, which led to his firing.

“I can’t wait to see Kevin back in action. He’s a genius. He’s so personable and fun, generous to a fault, and knows more about our craft than most of us do,” Stone told The Telegraph, adding that it’s clear that aspiring actors “want and need to be around him.” “.

“It’s terrible that they blame him for not being able to come to terms with themselves for using him and negotiating with themselves because they didn’t get their secret agendas,” Stone added.

Neeson He told the publication He added: “He was deeply saddened when he learned of these accusations against Spacey, but he added: “Kevin is a good man with character. He is sensitive, articulate, non-judgmental and has a great sense of humour. He is also one of our best artists for stage and camera. On a personal level, our industry needs and misses him so much.

“I bear witness to him unequivocally,” Ibrahim said. “Who are these vultures who attack a man who has publicly admitted responsibility for certain behavior, unlike many others?… He is a good man, and I stand with him. Let him who is without sin cast a stone first.”

Fry took aim at the “Spacey Unasked” documentary and said so to The Arc. [Spacey] With the likes of Harvey Weinstein” and “continuing to harass and hound him, and devoting an entire documentary to accusations that do not rise to the level of crimes… how can this be considered proportionate and justified?”

Spacey himself has already criticized the documentary. In an interview with journalist Dan Wootton, the Oscar winner expressed his regret at being pushed out of the industry, saying: “No one in Hollywood ever offered me a way back. No study materials. I wasn’t given any boxes to check, nothing. It seemed like some… “Satisfied with my cancellation forever. It’s a life sentence.”

Since allegations of Spacey’s inappropriate behavior and sexual assault first surfaced in the wake of the #MeToo movement in 2017, several legal cases have been filed against the two-time Oscar winner. In 2022, a New York jury concluded that he did not molest actor Anthony Rapp, whom he accused of sexual assault in the early 1980s when Rapp was 14. The following year, a British court found Spacey not guilty of nine counts of sexual assault. Assault by four complainants. Several other charges and lawsuits were dropped. Spacey has denied all these accusations.

“Spacey Unmasked” includes a host of new allegations against Spacey, including an allegation that he made an “aggressive sexual advance” with a high school classmate. Another allegation claims Spacey masturbated in a movie theater next to an actor while watching the opening scenes of “Saving Private Ryan.”