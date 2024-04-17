Travis Kelce hosts the Amazon game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

Written by Stephen McIntosh

Entertainment reporter

4 hours ago

Comment on the photo, The Kansas City Chiefs star has been making headlines in recent months due to his relationship with singer Taylor Swift

NFL player Travis Kelce is hosting a new game show for Amazon Prime Video.

Are you smarter than celebrities? The contestants will be seen answering elementary school level trivia questions with the help of celebrity guests.

It is part of the popular Fox series “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?”, which launched in 2007.

Kelsey, 34, who is also known as Taylor Swift's boyfriend, said he “grew up loving game shows” and that the series “will definitely be entertaining.”

He won the Super Bowl in February with the Kansas City Chiefs — the third time Kelce has won the competition.

“I grew up loving game shows, and I'm excited to follow in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my first show,” Kelsey said in a statement.

“The original show was a huge hit, so bringing a new format with everyone's favorite celebrities on screen will definitely be a treat.”

He added: “I'm happy to be on the host side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up.”

Amazon said the new series will see adult contestants rely on a “classroom” full of celebrities to help them answer 11 questions from the elementary school curriculum.

The winner of the show could win a cash prize of $100,000 (£80,300). “They are not competing with the stars, they are asking for their help, and in some cases, they can even trick them,” the broadcaster said. See also Discovery Ends With Season 5 - The Hollywood Reporter

Twenty episodes of the series have been ordered by Amazon.