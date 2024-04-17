April 17, 2024

Zendaya's teaser for her 2024 Met Gala appearance will leave you ecstatic

Roxanne Bacchus April 17, 2024 1 min read

Zendaya Ready to play ball.

the trance The star – who is co-chairing the 2024 Met Gala in New York on May 6 – is gearing up for fashion's biggest night alongside the designer Lou Roach.

“We have some ideas,” she said exclusively. H! News' Will Marfuggi In the United Premiering in Los Angeles on April 16. “I felt like it was the right time to try to get back to the Met.”

Zendaya, who hasn't attended the Met Gala since her Cinderella moment five years ago, explained that this year's gala will be “very special.”

She added that co-hosting this prestigious event is “certainly a great honor.”

“I think the boys will go,” she shared. United “Stars,” I know it Jonathan [Anderson]who is our amazing stylist, is also hosting, so it seemed like the right time.” (See more of Zendaya's interview at H! News April 17.)

Plus Zendaya. Bad bunny, Chris Hemsworth And Jennifer Lopez They will co-chair the charity event, while Jonathan – who is Loewe's creative director – will serve as honorary chair alongside the TikTok CEO. Shu Qiu. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if Zendaya stars or not Josh O'Connor And Mike Feast Go to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the “Garden of Time” event.

See also  Billie Eilish plants a facial before performing 'Growing Old' at Coachella

