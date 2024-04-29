April 29, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The Lion King trailer has been revealed with Blue Ivy Carter joining the cast

The Lion King trailer has been revealed with Blue Ivy Carter joining the cast

Roxanne Bacchus April 29, 2024 3 min read

Disney has released the first trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King, a prequel to the 2019 live-action remake of The Lion King, and revealed Blue Ivy Carter has joined the voice cast.

Directed by “Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins, “Mufasa” will explore the origin story of the titular lion, depicting his childhood with his brother Taka, also known as Scar, who becomes the main antagonist in “The Lion King.” Aaron Peier and Kelvin Harrison Jr. will voice the younger versions of Mufasa and Scar, respectively. James Earl Jones voiced Mufasa in both the original 1994 film and the 2019 remake. Jeremy Irons voiced Scar in 1994, while Chiwetel Ejiofor took over in 2019.

Several members of the voice cast return for 2019, including John Kani as Rafiki, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, Donald Glover as Simba, and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala. Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, will play Kiara, the daughter of King Samba and Queen Nala. The film was produced in 2019, and is directed by Jon Favreau from a screenplay by Jeff Nathanson, who returns to write “Mufasa.”

It was also revealed that Lin-Manuel Miranda is writing the songs for the film, which he and Mark Mancina produced, with additional music and performances by Libo M.

“Elton John. Tim Rice. Hans Zimmer. LeBeau M. Mark Mancina. Beyoncé, Labrinth, Ilya Salmanzadeh. Beau Black, Ford Riley, the amazing musical team of The Lion Guard, and many more musical contributors over the years. “Miranda said in a statement. “The Lion King has an incredible musical legacy with music by some of the greatest songwriters, and I'm humbled and honored to be a part of it.” It's been a pleasure working alongside Barry Jenkins to bring Mufasa's story to life, and we can't wait for audiences to enjoy it. Experience this movie in theaters.”

See also  Longtime Chicago DJ Richards "Dick" Biondi has passed away at the age of 90

New cast members include Tiffany Boone as Sarabi; Kagiso Ledega as Young Rafiki; Preston Nyman as Zazu; Mads Mikkelsen as Kyros, a massive lion who has big plans for his pride; Thandiwe Newton as Taka's mother, Ash; Lennie James as Obasi, Taka's father; Anika Noni Rose as Afia, Mufasa's mother; and Keith David as Masego, Mufasa's father.

“Helping my sister raise two young sons during the 1990s, I grew up with these characters. Having the opportunity to work with Disney on expanding this incredible story of friendship, love, and legacy while furthering my work chronicling the lives and spirits of people within the African diaspora is a dream,” Jenkins said of the introduction. come true”.

The Lion King is one of Disney's most successful films, with the 1994 original grossing $960 million worldwide, with the 2019 remake grossing $1.6 billion at the global box office. The new version was also named one of miscellaneous Critics' Picks in 2019. “If you've never been a fan of The Lion King, nothing here will grab you,” senior film critic Peter Debruge wrote in his review. On the other hand, for those very young who haven't seen it at all, this could be a “A life-changing experience, one that strives to create the kind of understanding between audiences and the animal kingdom that Disney once made a regular part of its mission dating back to the era of films like The Legend of Lobo and The Incredible Journey.”

Watch the full trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King below. The film will premiere in theaters on December 20.

See also  Madonna revealed that she went into a "coma" this summer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Eyewitness says Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were 'affectionate all night long' at Patrick Mahomes event in Las Vegas

April 29, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Taylor Swift reacts to 'Tortured Poets' debut with 2.6 million units

April 28, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Who is Ankur Jain? 8 points on the tech billionaire who married former WWE star Erica Hammond | Common

April 28, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

3 min read

The Lion King trailer has been revealed with Blue Ivy Carter joining the cast

April 29, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
6 min read

The king of dinosaurs was not a genius! Scientists are pouring cold water on the theory that the T.Rex was as smart as an ape

April 29, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

After Knicks fans invade 76ers arena, Joel Embiid calls home crowd turnout 'disappointing'

April 29, 2024 Joy Love
3 min read

At $7,400, is this 1991 Chevy Corvette an “extremely rare” deal?

April 29, 2024 Len Houle