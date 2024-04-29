Eyewitness says Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were 'affectionate all night long' at Patrick Mahomes event in Las Vegas

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelsey They don't hide their love away!

Source inside 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Gala Saturday night tells ET that “The Tortured Poets Department” singer and her Kansas City Chiefs tight end beau, both 34, were packing in the PDA inside Patrick Mahomes“It happened on Saturday night.

The source says Taylor and Travis “walked holding hands and being affectionate all night” while supporting Mahomes' charitable initiative in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event host adds that throughout the night, there was “a lot of kissing and overall happiness between them, and there is support for each other.”

“The two seem to be in good spirits and definitely in love.”

ET also spoke with Megan Dunham, a concert attendee who was lucky enough to take a photo with Taylor inside and shared her live interaction with the “Karma” singer and three-time Super Bowl champion, who she calls “incredible human beings.”

“Travis is incredibly attentive and loving to Taylor! He's so sweet and there's nothing but love between the two,” she described their relationship as “real and authentic.”

According to Dunham, Taylor was an “absolute gem” and was more than happy to take a photo with her. She described the 14-time Grammy winner as “kind and gentle” and said: “She is truly a beautiful soul. Inside and out.”

The internal updates come just hours after Mahomes, 28, was injured. Posted a recap of the weekend to his Instagram account and snuck in a quick snapshot of Taylor wearing a floor-length green dress, side-by-side with her lover, He wears a blue suit and a white button-up shirt. In the Instagram Reel, the duo can be seen entering the venue ready to party and dressed in stylish outfits.

“Great weekend in Las Vegas @15andMahomies Vegas Golf Classic,” the Chiefs quarterback captioned the post.

Fans were also quick to point out another clip in the video that shows Travis on the green during a golf tournament and a blurry figure in the background that appears to be a light blue dress. Eagle-eyed Swifties noticed that all signs point to the mystery person being Taylor, cheering on her man from the sidelines.

“I hate to be this crazy but we have proof of Taylor cheering on Travis on the golf course,” one person wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

During the concert, Travis surprised audience members in a surprise last-minute change when he took to the stage to make a cool swipe on another item and shout out to Taylor who helped secure one of the hottest ticket items on the docket.

“I was just talking to my significant other and we may have another item in the auction that wasn't on the agenda,” he said slyly. “Has anyone heard of the Tour of the Ages?”

For the charity, Taylor and Travis have collected four tickets to a future show — in either Miami Gardens, Florida, New Orleans or Indianapolis, Indiana — for upcoming dates on the Eras US tour.

According to auctioneer Harry Santa, the four tickets did more than their fair share of the heavy lifting to support the campaign. 15 and the Mahomies Foundation – An organization dedicated to improving the lives of children through health and wellness programs.

“@taylorswift isn't in your audience every night.” Santa wrote on Instagram. “4 tickets to The Eras Tour raised an incredible $80,000… It was a truly special night supporting @15andmahomies.”

