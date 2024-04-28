Taylor Swift reacts to 'Tortured Poets' debut with 2.6 million units

Taylor Swift

Ashok Kumar/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift took to social media on Sunday to respond to the news Section of tortured poets It debuted with 2.61 million units, the highest number of any album since Adele's release in 2015, 25.

“It blew my mind,” Swift said he wrote on Instagram Polaroid carousel bottom of the recording process. “I was absolutely blown away by the love you showed for this album.”

painting Sunday reported that Tortured poets It debuted at number one, marking Swift's 14th chart-topping album of her career, which ties Jay-Z for the most by any solo artist in history.

Released on April 19, the album has grossed 2.61 million equivalent album units in the United States, with vinyl sales accounting for 859,000 of that number. The record has reached 1.9 million total traditional album sales, meaning it is among the best-selling album of 2024, well ahead of Beyoncé's album. Cowboy Carter (2nd best seller) with 228,000.

“Thank you for listening, broadcasting and welcoming Tortured poets “In your life,” Swift continued. “Feeling completely exhausted.”

Swift will now return to performing on her Eras Tour next month, with the first show back in Paris on May 9. In her post, the singer-songwriter wrote that the day “can't come soon enough.”

last week, Tortured poets It became the most streamed album on Spotify in one week, surpassing 1 billion streams just five days after its release. On the day of its release, it became the first album in Spotify history to achieve over 300 million streams in a single day. Swift also holds the record as the most streamed female artist in a single day, breaking her previous record 1989 (Taylor version) From October 27th.