Spelljammer confirmed with a new D&D campaign book due out in August

SpielgamerA place that blends fantasy and space travel, dating back to Dungeons & Dragons. Wizards of the Coast announced the venue’s return on Thursday during D&D Live Streaming Presentation. A three-volume set, titled Spelljammer: Adventures in SpaceAnd It comes packaged in its own slip case, and includes a double-sided map and Dungeon Master display. Pre-orders appear to be active now on amazon List price $69.99. The release date is set for August 16th.

Spelljammer was first introduced in 1989, also as a boxed group titled Spelljammer: Adventures in Space Written by Jeff Grob. Originally published by TSR, still in print with physical copies available via partnership with OneBookShelf.

The place derives its name from the spaceships of the same name, which are huge flying ships piloted by powerful magicians. You can see one in action in the trailer above. Spelljammers look like elegant open-deck ships with distinctive wing-like sails used to travel through space, through the air of terrestrial planets, and even between different levels of existence. In this way it has been used to correlate the many disparate settings of the D&D multiverse, including Forgotten RealmsAnd EpironAnd Krynn from Dragonlance.

The first of three volumes in the format Spelljammer: Adventures in Space titled My Star Adventurer’s Guide. Wizards says it has everything DMs need to run a campaign plus six new options for playable characters – specifically all six races included in the game. Recently released playtest material. This includes the hardworking self, the hippopotamus-like two-legged giff, the primate-like Hadozee, thin plasmids, star elves, and the insectivorous thri-kreen.

The second book is titled Bo Najmi MenageriNamed after the giant miniature space hamster of the same name Baldur Gate video game. Here’s where things get particularly weird: Among the new monsters being introduced to the place are sinister space clowns, vampires, sentient comets, and of course space dragons.

The last book is an adventure called Xaryxis light. Set in Wildspace in the Astral Sea, it includes 12 episodes, each ending in a cliffhanger. It is not known at this time which levels the characters will start or finish the adventure at.

This isn’t the first time Wizards have unveiled these kinds of slide-box-packed combos. Mordenkainen monsters in the multiverse It was released as part of a three-volume set earlier this year. Books included with Spelljammer: Adventures in Space However, it is less in size as it only has 64 pages. Pre-released cover material for the 5th Edition D&D is generally over 250 pages each.