Nicole Kidman's daughters shine at the AFI Life Achievement Award

Gilbert Flores for variety

Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret Urban, daughters of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, wore Monique Lhuillier dresses to the 2024 AFI Life Achievement Awards. The event, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, was to honor Kidman's contribution to the film industry.

Faith, 12, chose a strapless coral red dress from Monique Lhuillier's fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection, inspired by 1980s high fashion. The dress featured a side-pleated bodice and a mermaid skirt.

Keith Urban, Sunday Urban, Faith Urban, Sibella Hawley, Nicole Kidman, Antonia Kidman, Craig Maran, Alexandre Kidman Maran, and Lucia Hawley at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala honoring Nicole Kidman held at the Dolby Theater on April 27 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for variety

Sunday Rose, 15, wore a silk floral dress from Lhuillier's Spring 2024 ready-to-wear collection. The dress featured a sweetheart neckline and a high front slit.

Following in their mother's footsteps, Faith and Sunday appeared in “The Angry Birds Movie 2” (2019), “Big Little Lies” (2017) and “The Undoing” (2020).

Nicole Kidman has become the 49th recipient of the Life Achievement Award, an honor presented by the American Film Institute to individuals whose careers have contributed significantly to the enrichment of American culture through motion pictures and television.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at the 49th AFI Lifetime Achievement Award Gala. Gilbert Flores for variety

At this event, Kidman wore a shiny gold Balenciaga dress with an Omega watch. Designed by Jason Bolden.

The actress was also accompanied by her sister Antonia Kidman, who wore a printed Rebecca Vallance midi dress, and her niece Sibella Hawley, 17, who wore a crimson red strapless cocktail dress from House of CB.

Sibella Hawley, Nicole Kidman, Antonia Kidman and Craig Maran at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala honoring Nicole Kidman on April 27 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for variety

Reese Witherspoon, Joey King, Michelle Pfeiffer and Lily Rabe were among the other guests who also attended the party.