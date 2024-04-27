Poppy Harlow is leaving CNN after more than 15 years

ATLANTA (AP) — Anchor Poppy Harlow has left CNN, according to the network.

Harlow, who joined CNN in 2008 and recently co-hosted CNN This Morning, announced her separation from the news giant via email in an email to her colleagues.

She described her time at CNN as a “gift.”

“I have been inspired and have learned so much from you – who are (and will remain) dear friends,” Harlow wrote. “This place has shaped me as a leader, taught me resilience, and shown me the value of perspective and how to make tough decisions.”

At CNN, Harlow wrote about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings and the 2015 Paris terrorist attacks, among other stories.

“I experienced what makes this country great,” Harlow wrote in her email. “I sat with people in their best moments and in their hardest moments. They taught me about the human condition and what connects us.”

Earlier this year, CNN announced changes to the timeslot of “CNN This Morning” and moved to Washington.

CNN CEO Mark Thompson praised Harlow's time at the network.

“Poppy is a unique talent who combines phenomenal reporting and interviewing prowess with a human touch that audiences always respond to,” Thompson said.

Harlow previously served as an anchor for the Forbes Video Network and was an anchor and reporter for NY1 News. According to her biography On the CNN website.

She holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Columbia University and a master's degree in legal studies from Yale Law School.