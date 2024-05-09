Eurovision 2024: Israeli entrant Eden Golan booed at semi-final rehearsal

Comment on the photo, Eden Golan rehearsed her Eurovision song on Wednesday night

1 hour ago

The Israeli Eurovision contestant said “nothing will deter her” after she was booed during practice on Wednesday.

Eden Gollan was performing her song “Hurricane” before Thursday’s semifinal match in Malmo, Sweden.

She said in a statement that she was “proud to represent my country.”

There were several campaigns to prevent Israel from participating in this year’s competition following the outbreak of war in the Middle East.

But the European Broadcasting Union, which is hosting the event, decided to allow Israel to compete.

After Wednesday’s rehearsal, several videos surfaced on social media of audience members recording some audience members booing Golan.

Comment on the photo, Golan had to change to “Hurricane” after the original song “October Rain” was deemed a reference to the October 7 attacks

Israel is currently waging a military campaign in Gaza, which it launched in response to Hamas’s cross-border attack on southern Israel on October 7.

About 1,200 people were killed and 252 others were taken hostage.

More than 34,840 people have been killed in Gaza since then, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in the Strip.

The country, along with other non-European countries such as Azerbaijan and Georgia, is free to compete in the competition because it is a member of the European Broadcasting Union.

He added: “We understand the deep concerns and opinions that many people have about the war in the Middle East, and I believe that no one can remain immune from the profound suffering of everyone who participated in that war.”

Golan was asked to change her original song titled October Rain after it sparked controversy.

Golan’s team says the 20-year-old remained detained in her hotel room after a series of threats against the Israeli delegation.

Eurovision organizers expect political protests in Malmö on Thursday, with police reinforcements brought in from Denmark and Norway.

Organizers apologized on Tuesday after a semi-finalist displayed a pro-Palestinian symbol.

Comment on the photo, Eric Saadeh violated Eurovision’s rules on political statements

Eric Saadeh, who was among the show’s opening acts, wore a keffiyeh — a type of scarf typically used by people who want to show they are pro-Palestinian — on his arm.

A spokeswoman for the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said: “The Eurovision Song Contest is a live television programme.

“All performers are informed of the contest rules, and we regret that Eric Saadeh chose to compromise on the non-political nature of the event.”

Fans have also been warned not to bring Palestinian flags, symbols or bags into the crowd at Malmo Stadium.

Image source, Sarah Louise Bennett/European Broadcasting Union Comment on the photo, Irish newcomer, Bambi Thug, had to remove the political overtones from their costume

Israel’s participation was one of the main talking points at this year’s Eurovision contest.

The British participant, Olly Alexander, had previously called for an “immediate and permanent ceasefire” in Gaza, but rejected calls to boycott the event.