Raw recap and feedback (October 24, 2022): Rhea Ripley is everyone’s father

We are one week away from crown jewel, which is still a thing.

let’s talk raw!

You know her name

Shout out to the fan with the tag “Eddie is your real dad.” I see you sir, and I salute you for your disrespect. 2nd best player from rawThe opening segment was Rhea Ripley. I owned it all the second Doomsday hit the ring. Whether it was the looks, her body language, or her side comments (categorically in support of Dom’s comment about it being built differently), it killed him. This continued during Finn Balor’s match with Karl Anderson. Even with this story about Finn feeling betrayed by the club he started, Ria steals the show. Even with a good match between Carl and Finn, Rhea is the star. Which is what happens when the Force criticizes Luke Gallows. Not only did she hit a man this big, but she spoke to her as he hit the ground.

Rhea kept the pain train going as she hit the ring and hit Anderson even harder as the sun doesn’t shine when the referee turned his back. That painful blow was enough for Finn to get a W.

I don’t like this story as much as I like the story of Rey Mysterio, and I hope this turn is for Crown Royal jewel reasons. But it’s still mostly entertaining because of everything Rhea does or doesn’t do.

extracurricular

For the love of mac and cheese

The Miz wrestled R-Truth based on a North Carolina macaroni and cheese dispute. I can’t speak for macaroni and cheese but my grandmother from South Carolina makes the best macaroni and cheese ever. Carolina is close enough that I can corroborate the truth on this matter.

But I digress. Miz initially hit the ring for some Dexter Lumis updates. Johnny says wrestling that The Miz is not telling the truth about the beef with Dexter or what happened to Ciampa. Saying “the truth” so many times in a WWE ring is like saying Candyman five times in the mirror. Except you get R-Truth, not Tony Todd. Hence the match on Carolina Food.

I did not have fun although I agree with the motives of the truth. Hopefully we get some resolution to this Dexter/Miz thing next week.

Nikki is no longer a superhero

Bailey on one side of the ring. Bianca Belair on the other side of the ring. No address on the line, nothing really on the line. Sure, Damage CNTRL beat Candice LeRae earlier, but there’s nothing at stake here for either of the two women, which looks like a miss after their last encounter. But it does signify a show where a bunch of things happened that didn’t really add up. Bianca and Bayley are great wrestlers. Of course they put together a technically sound match. The problem is that there are no bets. We’ve already done this: CNTRL damage defeats someone, Bianca comes to her rescue, and a match ensues. At a certain point, this angle needs another gear.

Is Nikki Cross this gear?

Nikki, sans super-equipment, appeared in Chapter Three. He threw op Dakota and IYO. But before he had a chance to exaggerate his moves, Nikki jumped off the top of the rope and took out the referee with Dakota and IYO. She turned her attention to Bianca, allowing Bayley to get a W, and then beat Bayley as well. Nikki stood tall when the show ended.

See this version of Nikki On raw it is cold. I’m not sure this is the big angle to end the show. Especially this show which was disappointing at best.

make peace…

Seth Rollins is afraid of Mustafa Ali. That’s the bottom line for anyone following this story. The United States Champion interfered in a match between Ali and Austin Theory. He trained Theory out of suspension, while Theory simply wanted a piece of Ali because he’s a bully who hits people who don’t have the slip trajectory he does. So it all fits perfectly together.

This was a good match though! She has a naturally likable face and theory makes good guys look great. Without Seth distracting the referee, Ali wins this match. But, yes, it happened. So, Theory comes home with a win, while Ali gets beaten up after the match because Seth thinks he’s not at his level. Desperate heel move which I love and hope their match delivers on that promise.

But what’s going on with the theory? 1 week no longer available raw But he appears on NXT teasing money for the NXT Championship. Then this does not happen and appears raw. I’m at a loss, and as always, I need someone to make sense.

Despair!

I am a big fan of Elias. I admit it and I’m not ashamed. So I am thrilled when he gets a podcast. After last week, I thought the US Championship was in his future. Maybe it is, but as of this week, something is going in with Riddle on his side. Probably. Alpha Academy rudely interrupted Elias and Riddle, which led to a match between Gable and Elias. The best moment of the match came when Gable went on a beautiful attack and grabbed Elias’ knee in his jaw. His timing was perfect and a thing of beauty.

Most importantly, Elias scored the win. Otis attacked him after the match and Riddle ran for help. Well, match up with a really cool moment.

guess what?

Omos hit some employers… who’s supposed to scare Braun Strowman? Well, sure, January.

Wrestling.. God?

Baron Corbin wrestled Johnny Gargano because the latter resented JBL. How? Just his presence and the fact that he’s spent a decade on an A-song. But Corbin, at least in the ring, isn’t shouting “god of wrestling.” In fact, he barely screams at all. Corbin is a bit boring as a wrestler. The funniest part of this match was Johnny Wrestling as he took the GBL hat and mocked the Texans.

Of course, he lost the match as a result of all that mockery because he left himself so distracted. But I wasn’t digging the game as a whole. I love what JBL is doing but I don’t think he and Corbin are a good fit. JBL is a larger-than-life character and Corbin barely has personality.

Someone asked the baron if he was good and he said yes when he should have said no.

This wasn’t a great show. In fact, it might be the worst raw a long time ago. The show had a spark when it started but soon caught fire.

Grade: C-

This is my degree and I am committed to it. Your turn.