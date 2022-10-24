First ‘Quantumania’ trailer teases giant Ant-Man action and a new villain

On his third solo outing, tiny Marvel hero Scott Lang a.k.a. Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) will be getting small – not home. .’s first trailer Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Reveals the plot of the third installment in ant Man The series, which also begins stage 5 of Marvel Cinematic Universe. It features the big-screen debut of the path-changing villain in Marvel multiverse: Kang, played by Jonathan Majors.

Have fun… ah, do it problem It begins when Scott’s daughter, Cassie (Catherine Newton), develops a beacon capable of pointing to the quantum realm, a dimension smaller than small that is nothing but bad news for their allies, the Van Dyne family. This is where Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer) was imprisoned for decades while her husband Hank (Michael Douglas) and daughter Hope (Evangeline Lilly) abandoned her.

No wonder Janet seemed positively horrified when she learned of Cassandra’s invention. These concerns turn out to be justified when the device instantly absorbs them into the quantum realm with no way of returning to the stationary Earth. Now they must negotiate their way through a dangerous landscape populated with new enemies and friends, including an unnamed character played by Bill Murray – who features prominently in the trailer following real-world allegations about Misconduct on a different movie set.

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man and Catherine Newton as Cassie in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. (Image credits to Marvel Studios)

But the most dangerous enemy by far is someone’s view of themselves as a friend. While in the Quantum Realm, Scott and Cassie cross paths with Kang, whom MCU fans previously met in the finale of the first season of loki In one of his other multiverse identities. And he’s got an offer the heroes might not be able to refuse, especially since Scott’s life appears to be in danger. “I can take you home,” Kang says. “And give you more time – if you help me. So, what is Ant-Man?” Needless to say, it makes the idea of ​​”help” seem very ominous.

Having helped save the world in Avengers: Endgame, it’s a particularly cruel misrepresentation of the fate Ant-Man might now wipe out. Looking ahead at the MCU timeline, we’ll see Avengers: Kang Dynasty In 2025, which means that the foundations of that dynasty are laid here. And fans on Twitter agree that what may seem like a small family adventure will have big implications for the future.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Premieres February 17 in theaters.