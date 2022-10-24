Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump at 3-Hour Dinner, Kim Shares Concern About Kanye

Kim kardashian And the Ivanka Trump I have a lot to discuss, and you probably covered it all during a long dinner together at one of Kim’s favorite squares.

The duo walked out of the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday evening. It’s not clear if the 3-hour dinner is a simple business meeting or a birthday party for one of the two – Kim was 42 last Friday while Ivanka’s 40 was the day before Halloween.

However, one person inside the restaurant tells us that part of the forum is about how to handle a situation where a close family member might make comments you don’t agree with…especially ones that might hurt your family.

Kim told us how deeply concerned she is about Kanye’s recent anti-Semitic comments, and the fact that she’s worried about her children hearing what he has to say — especially given the fact that they have Jewish cousins.

Jared and Ivanka are Jewish – they converted when they got married – so you’d expect them to have strong feelings about this issue. Not to mention the fact that Ye is very strict with Ivanka’s father… who definitely made comments that she didn’t agree with in the past.

What is clear, however, is that the two have some history together – Kim met Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner In D.C. several times over the past five years…at the couple's home and the White House.

Both KK and IT were involved in the same circles that also grew up… Ivanka was friends Paris Hilton since they were children.

As we reported, Kim met with Then the president Donald Trump In 2018 and 2019 at 1600 Penn in the name of prison reform…she kept in touch with Jared on the matter – someone she said was “passionate” about the topic.

As for Kim’s Day weekend, you’ll remember that it was small cut Over the weekend…dangerous high winds prevent their private plane from landing in Las Vegas. She ended up topping the night in LA with the most delicious late night burger I’ve seen.