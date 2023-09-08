Country music star Zach Bryan arrested in northeastern Oklahoma

Oklahoma country music star Zach Bryan was arrested in Craig County Brian released a statement on social media, saying he was involved in an accident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and that emotions ran high. Updated: 6:01 a.m. CST on September 8, 2023



Country music star Zach Bryan was arrested Thursday in northeastern Oklahoma. Get the latest interesting news by clicking here. Online records show Bryan, who is from Ologah, was arrested on an obstructing an investigation complaint in Craig County. He was booked into jail around 6:45 p.m. and no charges were filed. Brian released a statement on social media, saying he was involved in an accident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and that emotions ran high. In the statement, Brian apologized to the officer and said, "Today I was involved in an accident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. I was overcome with emotions and was out of line with the things I said." "I support law enforcement as much as anyone can. I was frustrated in that moment. It was no different and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there's a picture of me floating around. Prayers, we can all move forward." From this and prayers people know I'm trying my best, I love you guys and I'm truly sorry to the officers. Law enforcement officials have not disclosed the circumstances surrounding Brian's arrest. The arrest comes shortly after Bryan announced that he will begin a stadium and arena tour starting this spring. "The Quittin Time Tour" will make several stops in Oklahoma, including at the Paycom Center in OKC and the BOK Center in Tulsa. Bryan also recently released his fourth full-length studio album, "Zach Bryan." The album features collaborations with Kacey Musgraves, The Lumineers, Sierra Ferrell, The War and Covenant. KOCO 5 will provide more details as they become available.