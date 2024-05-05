SNL Cold Open focuses on Columbia University’s handling of the protests

“Saturday Night Live”

nbc

Saturday Night LiveThe latest Cold Open magazine focused on Columbia University’s handling of pro-Palestinian protests on campus amid the war between Israel and Hamas.

During the sketch, Mickey Day, Kenan Thompson, and Heidi Gardner played the parents of students participating in the protests.

Last week, hundreds of protesters were arrested after the school’s president called the New York Police Department to help restore order on campus. Police cleared the university’s Hamilton Hall after protesters occupied the administration building earlier in the day.

After being asked about their thoughts on the protests, Gardner initially responded: “It’s been difficult. Now, I support freedom of expression, but I don’t understand what they think they’re accomplishing, and it puts a real strain on my relationship and my relationship with my daughter.”

Thompson later shared his thoughts: “Nothing makes me prouder than young people using their voices to fight for what they believe in.” However, once Michael Longfellow’s Ryan Upper expressed that his daughter should feel very supported by him when protesting, his tone completely changed.

“Nah, man, you’re eavesdropping. Alexis Vanessa Roberts better have her ass in class. ‘Let me discover it in one of the damn tents instead of the dorm room I’m paying for,'” Thompson said, as Longfellow pointed out, “I thought you were supporting a student protest.”

“Man, I support To all of you “Children are protesting, not my child,” Thompson added. “My child knows better. Alexis Vanessa being shot is not crazy.

Longfellow proceeded to ask parents if they were concerned about increased police presence and the possibility of their children being arrested.

While Gardner said, “One of my worst fears is that my daughter will be put behind bars,” it’s safe to say Thompson felt differently.

“I’m not worried about Five-O, it’s none of my business,” he said. “My job is Alexis Vanessa Roberts. Yes? She’s not talking about not freeing this, liberating that, because I’m telling you what’s not free, Columbia. Did you all know they got the audacity to want $68,000 a year?”

He continued, “Here I am doing my best to pay all that tuition. Girl, I’m doing it all. Uber all day, Uber eats all night, cutting grass on the weekends, selling Gucci wallets out of the trunk, life coaching on… IG, I chase rewards whenever possible just so you can say she got a degree in African American Studies. It’s like, ‘Little girl, you’ve been black your whole life.’

When it was also noted that some universities were canceling graduation ceremonies due to the protests, Thompson was quick to back down.

“I don’t think you get it. I’m going to graduate Alexis Vanessa, even if I have to do it myself,” he said. “You better believe I’m going to be there screaming and screaming after they explicitly told us to wait until the end.”

Later, during SNL“Weekend Update” Not frozen Director and star Jerry Seinfeld made a surprise appearance to discuss doing “excessive press” for projects.

“I know I can’t undo all the pressure I put on, but I want to help others,” he said. “If you’re struggling with the press, you’re not alone. I’m talking to you, Ryan Gosling. When I started pushing for… Not frozenI was like you: fun, good looking. Now look at me. Do you think this is how I wanted to spend my 26th birthday? But you can get clean.”

Also made by Dua Lipa SNL He debuted as host and musical guest in the final episode.