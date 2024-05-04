How to watch Madonna’s latest tour show in Rio online

Madonna performs during her Celebration Tour at The O2 Arena.

Madonna is showing her appreciation for her fans with a free concert on Saturday, May 4 at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, the final stop on her festive tour.

It is described as “the world’s largest dance floor”. Epic performance in Rio Special guest will include Bob the Drag Queen (aka Caldwell Tidicue). according to Statement on the singer’s websiteThis amazing concert will be “free as a thank you to her fans for celebrating over four decades of her music over the course of the tour’s epic global run.”

At a glance: How to watch Madonna’s festive tour of Rio online

when Saturday, May 4 at 5:45 PM PT/8:45 PM ET (9:45 PM local Brazil time)

Saturday, May 4 at 5:45 PM PT/8:45 PM ET (9:45 PM local Brazil time) channel Globo TV (Brazil)

Globo TV (Brazil) Stream online DirecTV, Sling (add-on required)

DirecTV, Sling (add-on required) More ways to watch online Globoplay (Available in the Android Appstore on Amazon and Apple App Store)

Madonna’s free concert in Rio will only be broadcast locally in Brazil, including on Brazilian video-on-demand streaming service Globoplay. Fans outside Brazil can stream the big event live online via cable streaming service TV Globo or through a virtual private network (VPN).

Below, read on for more details on how to watch Madonna to celebrate Show in Rio online in the US, including free.

How to watch the Madonna Celebration concert in Rio: date, time and channel

The final stop of Madonna’s festive tour will take place at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, May 4. It will be broadcast on Brazilian channel TV Globo at 9:45pm local time in Rio.

Stream the Madonna Celebration in Rio show: How to watch in the US

If you want to watch Madonna’s concert in Rio outside of Brazil, you can tune in to TV Globo at 5:45 PM PT/8:45 PM ET in the US. You can stream TV Globo on any live TV streaming service that carries the Brazilian channel, including DirecTV and Sling.

Do you already have a Globoplay account? There is a way to access your service from outside Brazil.

Get more details on how to watch TV Globo and other Brazilian channels in the US below.

DirectTV Editor’s Choice You can watch the Madonna concert in Rio on DirecTV when you add Brazilian programming (including TV Globo) to your satellite or Internet-based plan. New subscribers can stream for free with a five-day trial of DirecTV. For satellite subscribers, you can add international programming to your Basic or Preferred Choice package ($27.99 to $59.99 per month plus tax). The Brazilian Live add-on costs $29.99 per month and includes TV Globo, or you can get the standalone TV Globo add-on for $19.99 per month. For online DirecTV subscribers, add Brazilian programming for just $30 per month on top of your existing cable TV package. Learn more here. For a limited time, eligible subscribers can save up to $240; Learn more here.

sling Packages on sale start at $22.50 per month Watch Madonna’s Celebration in Rio on TV Globo with Sling, which offers a free three-day trial when you add select Brazilian TV Pack plans (standard price $13.99 and up per month) to your streaming package. New subscribers save half off their first month of Sling, so you can stream Madonna’s show in Brazil starting at just $20 for the Orange plan (rate of $40 per month) which includes CNN, HGTV, ID, A&E, ESPN, Disney Channel and other networks. Other packages include the Blue Tier ($22.50 for the first month, sign up $45 per month) and the combined Orange & Blue package (sign up $60 per month) which includes exclusive news and entertainment channels like ABC, NBC, Fox, E! And FS1, FX and others.