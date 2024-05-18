A source says 17 of the 20 US doctors stuck in Gaza are leaving with the help of US officials

A source familiar with the situation said that 17 of the 20 American doctors stranded in Gaza have left, with the doctor known for saving the life of Senator Tammy Duckworth remaining.

The source said that American officials received the 17 humanitarian aid volunteers at the Kerem Shalom crossing on the Israeli border, after the American embassy in Jerusalem helped facilitate their safe passage.

The source said that Dr. Adam Hamwi, who was credited with saving the life of Duckworth, Democrat of Illinois, when she participated in the Iraq war 20 years ago, was among three American doctors who remained in Iraq.

The departure came after doctors were trapped in Gaza due to Israel’s closure of border crossings ahead of the expected large-scale Israeli invasion of the city of Rafah. Israeli officials said earlier in the week that they had reopened the Kerem Shalom crossing, a vital crossing for humanitarian aid.

Dr. Ammar Ghanem, an intensive care specialist from Detroit who went to Gaza to volunteer his services, said earlier in the day that a group of American medical volunteers left Gaza on Friday through the crossing. It appears that these seventeen doctors are the authors of this collection.

A State Department spokesman said in response to questions about the departures: “We have been in close contact with the groups to which these American doctors belong, and we have been in contact with the families of these American citizens.”

The source said the three doctors who chose to stay are aware that the US embassy may not be able to facilitate their departure in the same way as Friday, describing it as a “very unique process.”

Amid concerns about civilian casualties, President Joe Biden said he would not supply Israel with certain weapons and artillery shells if it launched a ground attack on Rafah, where millions of Palestinians are taking shelter. Senior administration officials said earlier that the United States had stopped a shipment of certain offensive weapons that were destined for Israel.

Earlier this week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged a disagreement with Biden over the plan, telling CNBC that the process was moving forward quickly anyway and would be completed within several weeks.

Meanwhile, the United States built a floating dock to transport humanitarian aid trucks to Gaza. Shipments began moving Friday morning. US Central Command said.

Duckworth is working to safely get al-Hamwi out of Gaza, which is under Israeli attack after the surprise invasion by Hamas militants on October 7. This attack led to Israel declaring war against the armed group based in Gaza.

In an interview earlier this week, the former Army combat surgeon said there was a lot of work to be done in Gaza.

“We are doing the best we can with the resources we have to continue the mission we are here to do — which is to care for the people in Gaza, the wounded and the sick,” he said.