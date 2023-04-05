April 5, 2023

The trailer for the movie “Barbie” inspires Twitter users to join Barbie Land

April 5, 2023

In Barbie Land, anyone can be Barbie (or Ken) — and Twitter users join in the fun.

new trailer and attachments As for the Barbie movie, which was released on July 21, it was met with excitement on Tuesday as audiences celebrated getting a deeper look at the long-awaited film.

The movie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as one version of the iconic Barbie and Ken, but also features an expanded cast of 10 other Barbies and four Kens, including Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, and Ritu Arya.

Each character got a label and description, Barbies got different accolades, while Kens are mostly “just Ken”.

Along with the trailer and posters, the “Barbie” team has released a selfie generator that gives fans a chance to insert themselves into Barbie Land. People can upload their photos into the program to get their own “Barbie” stickers, complete with comments about what kind of Barbie or Ken they are.

Several Twitter users had a field day with the generator, while others edited their own Barbie memes.

“This Barbie does the thing” User booksattaching a photo of actress Angela Bassett and hinting at Ariana DeBose’s famous rap about her.

While people literally put themselves into the world of Barbie using the avatar generator, they also celebrated seeing people who looked like them in the movie, too.

While the movie’s plot is still unclear, the buzz around the movie is undeniable. Fans have expressed that they are ready to purchase their tickets now.

Daisia ​​Tolentino is a culture and trends reporter for NBC News.

