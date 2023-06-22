Your horoscope for Thursday, June 22, 2023

Moon alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 11:45 a.m. Chicago time. Moon in Leo.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Parents should be vigilant because this day is prone to accidents for their children. Meanwhile, social plans may suddenly change. It may be canceled or delayed. Maybe a different meeting place? Or you may receive an unexpected invitation? Avoid sports accidents.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Your home routine will change. A small device may malfunction or a simple breakage may occur. Surprise company may knock on your door. Perhaps a family member has surprising news? It could be anything. Have a second cup of coffee.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. On the plus side, you might have great ideas out of thin air? Meanwhile, new contacts, strange faces, and unusual conversations may occur.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Watch your money and assets, because something unexpected may affect them. For example, you may find money, and you may lose money. Be smart and protect what you own from loss, theft or damage. Possibly you have a clever idea to make money?

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

The Moon in your sign is at odds with unpredictable Uranus, which can make you feel impulsive and eager to jump to conclusions. You will feel independent, even rebellious, today. Beware that your impatience, especially with limitations, duties, and obligations, does not get you into hot water!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

This is a turbulent day for you. You may feel vaguely confused or lack of focus. You might start things and then get distracted and start something else and then get distracted again. You may also feel powerless to make changes. Don’t worry – this is an ephemeral effect.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Today a friend might surprise you by saying or doing something you weren’t expecting. Or maybe you will meet a new, unusual or avant-garde person? Someone in the group might suggest something bold and unusual, especially something that rebels against the status quo.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Relationships with parents, principals, teachers and police are dicey. You wouldn’t want to be told what to do. You will get angry at anyone who gives orders and directions. Today you value your independence, and you may feel a streak of rebellion! Don’t do anything you’ll regret later. be nice.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Travel plans may suddenly change or be delayed today. Or maybe you have to travel when you least expect to? You may meet a real person who has something unusual to say, especially about politics or religion. News in the media may also surprise you.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Double check the details affecting your banking, your assets and anything related to inheritance or joint property because something unexpected may affect these areas. Assume nothing. Check everything so you can be on top of your game. Being casual about this could cost you money.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

A conversation with a partner, close friend, or spouse may go off the rails today. This person may be demanding or you may want more freedom. They will definitely challenge you if you try to tell them what to do. Better to step back and give this situation a wide leeway.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Your work routine will be interrupted today. Power outages, staff shortages, late deliveries, unexpected news, and equipment breakdowns are just a few of the reasons your day might go south in a minute in New York! This can be an accident-prone day for your pet as well.

If your birthday is today

Novelist Dan Brown (1964) Shares Your Birthday. You are romantic, emotional and sensitive. You have a great appreciation for beauty along with ideals. You also have high expectations in your relationships. This year you will get recognition for your past efforts. Expecting a promotion, award, glory – some kind of recognition. I did well!