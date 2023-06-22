A behind-the-scenes update on current plans for the WWE MITB winners, Logan Paul shares

WWE

WWE’s annual signature Money in the Bank event is just around the corner as the company heads to London on July 1st. As usual, there is a lot of hype surrounding who will come out with a Money in the Bank briefcase in hand to secure themselves a future world title. .

PWInsider I reported on Thursday that a men’s ladder match was planned for Logan Paul, so his late addition on Monday “WWE Raw” doesn’t reflect any last-minute creative changes in that regard.

Although the outlet hasn’t heard of any final plans for the men’s winner, there are people behind the scenes pressuring LA Knight to welcome his breakthrough moment. Knight appears to be impressing fans and bosses alike with his performances and crowd reactions lately despite some inconsistent bookings before and after his high profile feud with Bray Wyatt earlier this year.

In terms of the women’s Money in the Bank winners, PWInsider has consistently heard IYO SKY as the frontrunner. As always in WWE, until that actually happens, plans can change from moment to moment, especially with Vince McMahon once again involved.

SKY has had a distinguished year in her own right as the former two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion alongside Dakota Kai. She was able to take on Becky Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus at WrestleMania 39 before challenging Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at WWE Backlash. Since being drafted to SmackDown, tensions have been running high between SKY and fellow Damage Tag Teammate CTRL Bayley.

As it currently stands, the men’s ladder match will feature Paul, Nate, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Santos Escobar, Damien Priest, and Butch. The women’s ladder match currently has six competitors, including SKY, Stratus, Lynch, Bayley, Zoey Stark, and Zelina Vega.