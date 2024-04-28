The City of the Wolves character selection screen has been revealed from the demo

Return to the original titles























For the past 25 years, the Fatal Fury series has essentially sat dormant in the SNK vaults, but now the Coyote is finally poised to make a big comeback.











Evo Japan 2024 marks the first time that Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will be playable for the public in the form of a limited demo, which also revealed what the character select screen currently looks like, and it's a little different than you'd expect. We usually expect.



















Instead of the usual squares/rectangles containing portraits, the City of the Wolves selection screen features the five available fighters Terry Bogard, Rock Howard, Hotaru Futaba, Tizoc, and newcomer Preecha standing in a row next to each other with their entire bodies. photo.





After choosing sides of the console and stage, players apparently only need to move left or right to move between characters as larger, more detailed images and their names will appear after highlighting them for a second.





When selecting a fighter, players can then select the color and which third of their life bar the SPG system will activate for a range of additional benefits.





This may seem a bit unorthodox compared to most modern fighters, but CotW seems to be a nod to the first three Fatal Fury games.





Admittedly, City's character select screen feels like it's lacking something besides how dynamically its fighters are placed in Fatal Fury 3.





However, the way the screen looks now is not what it will be in the final release since this is only a five-character demo and is still about a year away from launch.













Click on images for larger versions





You can check out how the first City of the Wolves demo compares to the first three Fatal Fury games as well as the latest in Garou: Mark of the Wolves in our gallery.





It's not the only new set screen we got to see for the first time either with Hunter X Hunter: Nen Impact debuting as well as some gameplay for Evo Japan as well.





We're also expecting to receive more announcements about Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves later tonight when The King of Fighters 15 finals conclude, and you can find what other reveals we'll likely see outside of Evo this weekend here.















