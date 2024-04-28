Apple's “Let Loose” event for the iPad will reportedly include a special event in London as well

Apple has a special event scheduled for May 7, during which it is expected to “unleash” and launch major changes to the iPad lineup. In an interesting development, it appears that there will be an accompanying event held by Apple in London on that day as well.

Apple event in London?

This information included:

Apple will broadcast the launch as a live video around the world, but it will be accompanied by an event in London, which may explain the unusual early launch. The company almost held its launch event at its headquarters in California, and holding it in the UK represents a break from tradition.

Joe Rossignol confirmed that Apple will hold a multi-day gathering of popular journalists/bloggers/social media content creators in London for its "Let Loose" event on May 7.

“There will be attendees from multiple countries around Europe and even Australia. I believe it will be held at Apple Battersea, and there will be time for hands-on training on the new products.

The event in London will, of course, be invitation-only and not open to the public.

Take 9to5Mac

For its “Scary fast” event in October, which focused on Macs, Apple did not hold an in-person event in Cupertino. However, it has invited press and influencers to a few cities around the world to watch a video of the event and get hands-on time with the products.

That's likely what will eventually happen for next month's Let Loose event, but with an in-person gathering in London as well this time. This may also be part of the reason why the event is strangely timed at 7am PT/10am ET, which is 3pm ET in London.

More than anything else, this may be a sign that the Vision Pro is about to make its debut outside the US. During the event, we also expect the launch of a new iPad Pro, iPad Air, Magic Keyboard, and Apple Pencil.

we will see! There's only a little over a week left until it's official time to part ways…

