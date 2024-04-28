Only seven characters failed to make the top 64 in the Tekken 8 tournament at Evo Japan 2024, but they're not all low tiers



















Evo Japan 2024 is one of the major tournaments that took place last weekend. Since this is one of the first major tournaments of this size in Tekken 8, this gives us some interesting insights into how the meta for Tekken 8 will shape up.











Several projected top tiers, such as Feng and Dragunov, are commonly used to break into the top 64 of the bracket. However, it turns out that there were only seven characters that didn't make it to the top 64 this time around, which is interesting considering that one of these characters in particular was also one of the top contenders.



















Along with Asuka, Bull, Kazuya, Leo, Panda, and Yoshimitsu, Devil Jin was not particularly successful at the event. Although Devil Jin is often described as being difficult to play, it is also assumed that he is an upper class or upper class candidate.





On the other hand, it's not too surprising to see Asuka and Panda underrepresented, but it is surprising to see fighters like Leroy, Kuma, Zafina, and Steve being used since they are often seen as low tiers in Tekken. 8.





The most popular fighter at Evo Japan 2024 ended up being Feng with seven players using him as a main character while two others set him up as a secondary character. Victor came in second place with six competitors using it.





Check out Evo Japan 2024's best 64 character usage stats for Tekken 8 below:





• Feng – 7 (2) • Victor – 6 • Hwarang – 5 • Dragunov – 4

• Laila – 4

• Brian – 4 • Azucena – 3 (1) • Claudio – 2 (1)

• June 2 (1)

• JAC-8 – 2

• Coma – 2

• Alyssa – 2

• Law – 2

• Nina – 2

• Eddie – 2

• Gene-2

• King – 2

• Lars – 2

• Xiaoyu – 2 • Reina – 1

• Leroy – 1

• Lee – 1

• Raven – 1

• Steve – 1

• Zafina – 1

• Shaheen – 1 • Asuka – 0

• Devil Jane – 0

• Paul – 0

• Kazuya – 0

• Leo – 0

• Panda – 0

• Yoshimitsu – 0

















