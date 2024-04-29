April 29, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The design of Apple's iPhone 16 Pro has been revealed in a new leak

Len Houle April 29, 2024

We've had the chance to take a look at the design of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro thanks to the leaks of several third-party cases and a whole bunch of robotic vacuums. Now, we have a clear look at four new production models and colors for this year's iPhone upgrade.

The new photos have been coming for a long time Apple leaker Sonny Dixon And we're giving you our best look at the backs of the upcoming iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The two different camera lens arrangements for the Pro and vanilla phones are obvious. All four models now have a vertical arrangement of two lenses, an arrangement designed to support the recording of spatial videos that can be played in Apple Vision Pro in 3D. The third periscope-style telephoto lens on the 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max sits comfortably on the camera island on the more expensive models.

We can't see the new pickup button being added to all models this year. This is the capacitive button that should act as the focus and capture button for the camera app. This joins last year's user-definable action button available on the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. It will be available on all four models this year, and sharp-eyed observers will see the simplest thing in the action button above the volume keys on the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Finally, three of the seven colors that will be available will be shown: traditional black (which Apple likes to call space grey) and pastel shades of pink and purple. The current iPhone 15 is available in black, blue, green, pink and yellow. Purple will be one of the new colors. White will also join the lineup as a new option, making a total of seven.

Now read more about Apple's plans to bring generative AI to the iPhone 16 family…

