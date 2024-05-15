May 15, 2024

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot and wounded

Rusty Knowles May 15, 2024 2 min read

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Figo was shot in the stomach and taken to hospital, deputy speaker of the parliament Lubos Plaha was quoted as saying by the TASR news agency. Slovak TV channel TA3 reported that the events took place in the town of Handlova, about 150 kilometers northeast of the capital. According to the news channel cited by Reuters, the attacker shot the pro-Russian leader four times. A suspect has been arrested. The Vice President adjourned the current session of Parliament until further notice.

These events took place in front of the local House of Culture. Slovak daily newspaper Dennick N, a journalist who saw the head of government being escorted to a car by his bodyguards said the alleged shooter had been arrested by police. Police cordoned off the scene.

Slovak President Suzana Kabutova condemned the attack “terrible” Robert Figo, who was prime minister again last year after already holding the post between 2012 and 2018 and 2006 and 2010, wished him a good recovery.

The populist leader particularly distinguished himself by refusing to continue to aid Ukraine militarily in the face of a Russian invasion.

More information to come.

