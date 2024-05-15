How Xi Jinping is getting ahead of Vladimir Putin

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin during the 11th BRICS Summit in Brasilia, November 2019.

Sergio Lima/AFP



Interpretation – The Chinese leader, welcoming his Russian counterpart, does not want to be drawn into his warlike urgency.

Special Consul of Shanghai

Xi Jinping saved the best for last. The Chinese President welcomed him “Old Friend”Ten days after Vladimir Putin in Beijing dispensed smiles to Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee, the culmination of his vigorous spring European diplomatic row. The two-day official visit is in honor of the Russian president “Reelected”To reaffirm the solidity of “Partnership Unlimited” Woven between two strongmen in the run-up to the war in Ukraine, it casts a harsh light on the inclination of a Second World superpower to cloak itself in a facade of neutrality. After his visit to Serbia and then to Viktor Orbán’s Hungary, Xi is again showing his distrust of the West, while Joe Biden is pushing for a trade war with the Asian giant.

In the People’s Hall, the two leaders will have their discussions “Global Partnerships and Their Strategic Cooperation”, According to the Kremlin, willing…