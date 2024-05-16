May 16, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

For the head of the Palestinian movement, the outcome of the ceasefire talks is uncertain because of Israel’s occupation of Rafah.

For the head of the Palestinian movement, the outcome of the ceasefire talks is uncertain because of Israel’s occupation of Rafah.

Rusty Knowles May 16, 2024 1 min read

Palestinian officials say three people have been killed by Israeli forces in the northern West Bank

Palestinian officials announced early Thursday that three people had been killed by Israeli forces in the northern West Bank. “Three martyrs shot dead by occupying forces in Dulgarem”, said the Ministry of Health. According to the same source, all three were in their twenties.

According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, three young Palestinians were killed during the Israeli military attack, and several others were injured.

Violence erupted in the West Bank for two years, exacerbated by Hamas’s deadly attack on Gaza on October 7.

On May 4, near Dulkarem, the Israeli army said it killed five Palestinians, and an Israeli soldier was wounded after a twelve-hour siege of a village. Hamas’ armed wing, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, announced the killing of three fighters, including its leader, in Dulkarem.

Including these three additional deaths, at least 502 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces or settlers in the West Bank. During the same period, at least twenty people were killed on the Israeli side by Palestinians in the West Bank and in Israel.

See also  The day after the sex assault verdict, Trump makes his big comeback on CNN

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

How Xi Jinping is getting ahead of Vladimir Putin

May 16, 2024 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot and wounded

May 15, 2024 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

A man who had been missing for 26 years was found kidnapped next door

May 15, 2024 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

6 min read

The first Mexican taco stand to receive a Michelin star is a small business where the meat is heat-processed

May 16, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
6 min read

Discovery of a very thin ‘cotton candy’ exoplanet shocks scientists – ‘We can’t explain how this planet formed’

May 16, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Takeaways from the Baltimore Ravens’ 2024 schedule release

May 16, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Canon R1 will have a 30-megapixel sensor, 120fps continuous shooting, 1/1,250 flash sync, and ‘improved dynamic range’

May 16, 2024 Len Houle