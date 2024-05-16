For the head of the Palestinian movement, the outcome of the ceasefire talks is uncertain because of Israel’s occupation of Rafah.

Palestinian officials say three people have been killed by Israeli forces in the northern West Bank

Palestinian officials announced early Thursday that three people had been killed by Israeli forces in the northern West Bank. “Three martyrs shot dead by occupying forces in Dulgarem”, said the Ministry of Health. According to the same source, all three were in their twenties.

According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, three young Palestinians were killed during the Israeli military attack, and several others were injured.

Violence erupted in the West Bank for two years, exacerbated by Hamas’s deadly attack on Gaza on October 7.

On May 4, near Dulkarem, the Israeli army said it killed five Palestinians, and an Israeli soldier was wounded after a twelve-hour siege of a village. Hamas’ armed wing, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, announced the killing of three fighters, including its leader, in Dulkarem.