Hundreds of homes were destroyed by fire in Colorado, and 33,000 people were evacuated

Hundreds of homes were destroyed and at least 33,000 people were forced to evacuate their homes in a fire in the western U.S. state of Colorado, which was hit by high winds and experienced a historic drought, according to an official report on Thursday, December 30th.

In Boulder County, hotels, shopping centers and more than 650 acres have been transformed into a green smoke zone. “About 370 houses around Sagamore were destroyed, and 210 houses may have been destroyed in the old town of Superior.”Boulder County Sheriff Joe Belle told a news conference Thursday. The city of Boulder, with a population of over 100,000, is located about fifty miles[50 km]from Denver, the capital of Colorado. According to the newspaper Colorado Sun., Many of the burns had to be treated, at least six of whom were hospitalized.

In total, the city of Louisville and Superior, home to 20,000 residents, were ordered to evacuate more than 33,000 people, including 13,000 residents. “Leave Louisville or risk your life”, Meteorological Centers stressed. According to a new report released Friday morning by police in the city of Broomfield, “All eviction and pre-eviction orders have been deleted” To this frontier city of the Superior.

Colorado is experiencing a historic drought that has greatly contributed to the spread of fires. The wind was blowing at 160 kmph in some places, complicating the efforts of firefighters. Fortunately, wind speeds will drop, the National Weather Service said Thursday evening, with heavy snowfall expected for the next two days.