At $7,400, is this 1991 Chevy Corvette an “extremely rare” deal?

Hey, let's start the week with a question. Do you think it's smarter to buy a lower version of a car at a lower price or spend more and get the car you really want?

I ask that because while today 1991 Chevy Corvette Convertible Not the most desirable version of the Corvette – nor the worst – there are still better versions to be had for not much more money than the seller of this car is asking. However, this shoe has a lot to offer for those interested in joining the group of Jorts and white high-heeled sneakers for the lowest possible entry fee.

First, let's review the good aspects. This C4 is a 1991 model with a newer, more modern body and, to many, more attractive. It also features a digital instrument panel and improved hybrid dials that were introduced a year ago. Then there's the fact that it's transferable. This can be an advantage or a disadvantage, depending on the amount of hair you have on your head.

Next we come to color. according to Corvette story, only 835 cars were painted metallic blue in 1991. This includes coupes and convertibles, so the number of cars exactly like this is likely less than half that number. Suffice to say you won't see yourself coming and going in this car. Finally, there is the overall condition of this car. It appears to be in great condition for its age, with no major issues affecting the paint, roof, or interior. It also claims to run and drive without a problem.

Now, let's get to the less attractive parts, starting with the engine. Again, being a '91 model, this 'Vette has the older L98 5.7L V8. That makes for a somewhat disappointing 245 horsepower and 345 pound-feet of torque. If this car were just a year newer, it would have been hit with a 300-hp LT1 engine. Adding to its problems is that the transmission is a 700R four-speed automatic. We can also lump the soft top with the rest of the bad news, as for some, it's just a deal-killer.

However, for the rest of us, there's a lot to like about this Corvette. The 89,000 miles reported by odo are reasonably low, and the car comes with a clean title. It also has a stylish luggage rack at the back, so it's practical too. Then there's the asking price of $7,400. That's not a lot of money overall, but is it a reasonable price to capture a piece of automotive history, albeit one of its less important chapters?

what do you think? Is this sleek-looking 'Vette worth the $7,400 it advertises? Or, deal or no deal, will you wait for a better edition to emerge?

It's your decision!

