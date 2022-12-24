Rumored Intel Meteor Lake-S Desktop CPUs Will Be Canceled, LGA 1851 May Support Triple Core Families

New rumors have been raised regarding the Intel Core Desktop CPU family OneRaichu Which mentions that Meteor Lake may not come to LGA 1851 socket.

There have been rumors that Intel may cancel Meteor Lake CPUs for the desktop version and it looks like these may come true. According to OneRaichu, who has been very meticulous with his leaks in the past, the leaker mentioned that Meteor Lake-S Desktop CPUs may not launch on desktop platforms but will head to the mobility segment. A few months ago, we mentioned Original Meteor Lake-S plans that include various SKUs for the LGA 1851 desktop platform. The list of SKUs includes:

Meteor Lake-S 22 (6P+16E) / 4 Xe cores / 125W TDP

/ 4 Xe cores / 125W TDP Meteor Lake-S 22 (6P+16E) / 4 Xe cores / 65W TDP

/ 4 Xe cores / 65W TDP Meteor Lake-S 22 (6P+16E) / 4 Xe cores / 35W TDP

/ 4 Xe cores / 35W TDP Meteor Lake-S 14 (6P+8E) / 4 Xe cores / 65WTDP

/ 4 Xe cores / 65WTDP Meteor Lake-S 14 (6P+8E) / 4 cores Xe / 35WTDP

MTL-S appears to have been cancelled – Raichu (OneRaichu) December 23, 2022

But with the alleged cancellation of Intel Meteor Lake-S, it looks like we’ll have to review what we know about the Intel Desktop Core lineup. So, starting in 2023, Intel plans to launch the Raptor Lake Refresh CPU family which will replace existing chips with higher core clocks and improved process to enable better power delivery. the The latest roadmap confirms thiss and will be compatible with all motherboards with LGA 1700/1800 socket. This means that the current socket will last for a good three generations of CPUs.

🤔LGA18xx maybe support three gen products as well.

(just my guess) – Raichu (OneRaichu) December 23, 2022

But the LGA 1700/1800 won’t be the only socket to last three generations. Rumors suggest that the next generation LGA 1851 socket may also support at least three generations of CPUs. With MTL (Meteor Lake-S) out of the equation now as far as rumors go, the three families we can expect to see on the next socket should be Arrow Lake-S (ARL-S), Potential Arrow Refresh Lake and Panther Lake (PNL-S). ).

15th Generation Intel Arrow Lake Desktop CPUs (2024)

The Intel 15th Gen Arrow Lake-S Desktop CPUs will return the 24 cores we get on Raptor Lake CPUs today. The Arrow Lake-S top die will use up to 24 cores which will be a combination of 8 performance cores and 16 efficiency cores.

According to previous leaks, the lineup will only come in Core i7 and Core i9 flavours. The CPU will retain the Intel 4 node layout (CPU) + TSMC N3 (GPU) SKU. It is rumored that Node 20A will not make its way into the desktop lineup. The Intel Arrow Lake-S Desktop family is expected to come in the following SKUs:

Arrow Lake-S 24 (8P+16E) / 4 Xe cores / 125W TDP

/ 4 Xe cores / 125W TDP Arrow Lake-S 24 (8P+16E) / 4 Xe cores / 65W TDP

/ 4 Xe cores / 65W TDP Arrow Lake-S 24 (8P+16E) / 4 Xe cores / 35W TDP

Perhaps Royal Cove will appear in PTL’s next product (in plan). – Raichu (OneRaichu) December 23, 2022

Switching from two families per socket to three families seems to be a good move by Intel to keep the desktop battleground hot with the competition. It also worked for the blue team compared to AMD. It is also stated that the Royal Cove infrastructure that is expected to deliver massive performance and IPC increases will not come until the next generation of Panther Lake which is expected to be Nova Lake and this is a 2025+ product.

We know who Previous reports Intel is preparing a new socket known as “V” that will provide support for at least two generations of desktop CPUs, Arrow Lake-S, and its future product + updates. The LGA 1851 socket will be very similar in dimensions to the existing LGA 1700/1800 socket but will provide more pins and additional support for new/improved features.

during Recent investor callIntel said it is progressing well with its Intel 4 and Intel 3 products. The 14th generation Meteor Lake production step is scheduled for this quarter with an increase in volume in 2023 while Intel 3 is also expected to enter Early production by the end of 2023. Note that these are early charts and we’re still years away from releasing Meteor Lake and Arrow Lake CPUs.

Comparison of mainstream Intel CPU generations:

Intel CPU family processor process Processor architecture processor cores/threads (maximum) TDPs platform segments program Memory support PCIe support release Sandy Bridge (2nd generation) 32 nm Sandy Bridge 4/8 35-95 watts 6-Chain LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 2.0 2011 Ivy Bridge (3rd generation) 22 nm Ivy Bridge 4/8 35-77 watts 7-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2012 Haswell (4th generation) 22 nm Haswell 4/8 35-84 watts 8-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2013-2014 Broadwell (5th generation) 14 nm Broadwell 4/8 65-65 watts 9-the chain LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Skylake (6th generation) 14 nm Skylake 4/8 35-91 watts 100 series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Kaby Lake (7th generation) 14 nm Skylake 4/8 35-91 watts 200 series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (8th generation) 14 nm Skylake 6/12 35-95 watts 300 series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (9th generation) 14 nm Skylake 8/16 35-95 watts 300 series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2018 Comet Lake (10th Generation) 14 nm Skylake 10/20 35-125 watts 400 series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2020 Missile Lake (11th generation) 14 nm Cypress Cove 8/16 35-125 watts 500 series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 4.0 2021 Alder Lake (12th generation) Intel 7 Golden Cove (P-Core)

Gracemont (E-Core) 16/24 35-125 watts 600 series LGA 1700/1800 DDR5 / DDR4 PCIe Gen 5.0 2021 Lake Raptor (13th generation) Intel 7 Raptor Cove (P-Core)

Gracemont (E-Core) 24/32 35-125 watts 700 series LGA 1700/1800 DDR5 / DDR4 PCIe Gen 5.0 2022 Meteor Lake (14th generation) Intel 4 Redwood Cove (P-Core)

Crescent (E-Core) 22/28 35-125 watts 800 series? LGA 1851 DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0 2023 Arrow Lake (15th generation) intel 20 a Lion Cove (P-Core)

Skymont (E-Core) 24/32 TBD 900 series? LGA 1851 DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0 2024 Moon Lake (16th generation) intel 18a to be announced later on TBD TBD 1000 series? TBD DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2025 Lake Nova (17th generation) intel 18a to be announced later on TBD TBD 2000 series? TBD DDR5? PCIe Gen 6.0? 2026