The retailer’s leak may have revealed a full list of games in the Atari Anniversary Collection

Atari 50: Anniversary Celebration It should arrive sometime before the end of this year on the Nintendo Switch. If you’re wondering what games will be included in this upcoming release of Digital Eclipse, you might be in luck.

A retailer based in the Netherlands has likely revealed the full list of toys that will be included in the anniversary celebration. As previously revealed, this group will have More than 90 games Across multiple generations including the Atari 2600, 5200, 7800, ST and Jaguar And the Lynx animal.

The retailer’s leak states that there will be “more than 100 playable games”. Here’s what’s included on this page listing (via Nintendo Everything):

Atari Arcade

1. Acre tic

2. Asteroids

3. Asteroids Deluxe

4. Black Widow

5. hack

6. Centipede

7. Cloak and dagger

8. Crystal Castles

9. Fire truck

10. Food counter

11. Gravitar

12. I’m a robot

13. Editor

14. Lunar Landy

15. The Great Desolation

16. Labyrinth Conquerors

17. Millennium worm

18. Missile Command

19. Bong

20. Quantum

21. Space Duel

22- Sprint 8

23. Super Hack

24. Storm

25. Warlords

Imagine Atari

1. Haunted houses

2. New Andrek

3. Quadratank

4. Swordquest: AirWorld

5. VCTR-SCTR

6. Yaris’ Enhanced Revenge

Atari 800

1. Bounty Bob Strikes Back!

2. Caves of Mars

3. Food counter

4. Miner 2049

Atari 2600

1. 3-D Tic Tac Toe

2. Adventure

3. Air-sea battle

4. Asteroids

5. Basic Mathematics

6. hack

7. Canyon Bomber

8. Centipede

9. Fighting

10. The second fight

11. Crystal Castles

12. Dark Rooms

13. Diamond Demons

14. Dodge M

15. Killer Run

16. Gravitar

17. Haunted House

18. Millipede

19. Miner 2049

20. Missile Command

21. Outlaw

22. Quadrun

23- Race 500

24. RealSports Baseball

25. RealSports Basketball

26. RealSports Boxing

27. RealSports Football

28. RealSports Soccer

29. RealSports Tennis

30. RealSports Volleyball

31. The Vandal

32. Secret Quest

33. Solaris

34. Super Penetration

35. Ambient Sound

36. Swordquest: EarthWorld

37. Swordquest: FireWorld

38. Swordquest: WaterWorld

39. Warlords

40. Yaris’s Revenge

Atari 5200

1. Bounty Bob Strikes Back!

2. Millennium worm

3. Missile Command

4. Star Raiders (+ Enhanced Version)

5. Super Breakout

Atari 7800

1. Asteroids

2. Basket Brawl

3. Centipede

4. Darkroom

5. Killer Run

6. Ninja Golf

7. scrap dog

Portable Atari

1. Touch me

Atari Jaguar

1. Atari Karts

2. Driving Club

3. Cybermorph

4. Evolution Dino Dudes

5. The fight for life

6. 3D Command Missile

7. Ruiner Pinball

8- Storm 2000

9. Trevor McFur in the Crescent Galaxy

Atari Linux

1. Basket Brawl

2. Malibu Bikini Volleyball

3. scrap dog

4. Super Asteroids & Missile Command

5. Turbo Sub

6. Warbirds

Assuming this list is the real deal, what are your thoughts? Leave a comment below.