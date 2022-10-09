The retailer’s leak may have revealed a full list of games in the Atari Anniversary Collection

Atari 50: Anniversary Celebration It should arrive sometime before the end of this year on the Nintendo Switch. If you’re wondering what games will be included in this upcoming release of Digital Eclipse, you might be in luck.
A retailer based in the Netherlands has likely revealed the full list of toys that will be included in the anniversary celebration. As previously revealed, this group will have More than 90 games Across multiple generations including the Atari 2600, 5200, 7800, ST and Jaguar And the Lynx animal.
The retailer’s leak states that there will be “more than 100 playable games”. Here’s what’s included on this page listing (via Nintendo Everything):
Atari Arcade
1. Acre tic
2. Asteroids
3. Asteroids Deluxe
4. Black Widow
5. hack
6. Centipede
7. Cloak and dagger
8. Crystal Castles
9. Fire truck
10. Food counter
11. Gravitar
12. I’m a robot
13. Editor
14. Lunar Landy
15. The Great Desolation
16. Labyrinth Conquerors
17. Millennium worm
18. Missile Command
19. Bong
20. Quantum
21. Space Duel
22- Sprint 8
23. Super Hack
24. Storm
25. Warlords
Imagine Atari
1. Haunted houses
2. New Andrek
3. Quadratank
4. Swordquest: AirWorld
5. VCTR-SCTR
6. Yaris’ Enhanced Revenge
Atari 800
1. Bounty Bob Strikes Back!
2. Caves of Mars
3. Food counter
4. Miner 2049
Atari 2600
1. 3-D Tic Tac Toe
2. Adventure
3. Air-sea battle
4. Asteroids
5. Basic Mathematics
6. hack
7. Canyon Bomber
8. Centipede
9. Fighting
10. The second fight
11. Crystal Castles
12. Dark Rooms
13. Diamond Demons
14. Dodge M
15. Killer Run
16. Gravitar
17. Haunted House
18. Millipede
19. Miner 2049
20. Missile Command
21. Outlaw
22. Quadrun
23- Race 500
24. RealSports Baseball
25. RealSports Basketball
26. RealSports Boxing
27. RealSports Football
28. RealSports Soccer
29. RealSports Tennis
30. RealSports Volleyball
31. The Vandal
32. Secret Quest
33. Solaris
34. Super Penetration
35. Ambient Sound
36. Swordquest: EarthWorld
37. Swordquest: FireWorld
38. Swordquest: WaterWorld
39. Warlords
40. Yaris’s Revenge
Atari 5200
1. Bounty Bob Strikes Back!
2. Millennium worm
3. Missile Command
4. Star Raiders (+ Enhanced Version)
5. Super Breakout
Atari 7800
1. Asteroids
2. Basket Brawl
3. Centipede
4. Darkroom
5. Killer Run
6. Ninja Golf
7. scrap dog
Portable Atari
1. Touch me
Atari Jaguar
1. Atari Karts
2. Driving Club
3. Cybermorph
4. Evolution Dino Dudes
5. The fight for life
6. 3D Command Missile
7. Ruiner Pinball
8- Storm 2000
9. Trevor McFur in the Crescent Galaxy
Atari Linux
1. Basket Brawl
2. Malibu Bikini Volleyball
3. scrap dog
4. Super Asteroids & Missile Command
5. Turbo Sub
6. Warbirds
Assuming this list is the real deal, what are your thoughts? Leave a comment below.
