Only Murders in the Building Season 4 gets a premiere date and star-studded first trailer

Only Murders in the Building has dropped the first teaser for Season 4 and set an August premiere date.

The trailer for Only Murders in the Building’s “most star-studded season yet” was revealed during a Disney preview, confirming that the hit comedy-drama will debut its long-awaited fourth season on Hulu and Disney+ on August 27, with Steve Martin and Martin Short. Selena Gomez is back for more spy shenanigans.

But this time, the true crime trio is packing their bags and heading to Hollywood, where there will be lights, cameras and plenty of action.

“Our amateur podcast trio grapples with the shocking events at the end of Season 3 surrounding Charles’ stunt double and friend Saz Pataky.” reads the official log for Season 4. Wondering if she or Charles is the intended victim, their investigation leads them to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio is making a movie about the Only Murders podcast. As Charles, Oliver and Mabel return to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey – traversing the building’s courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the inhabitants of Arconia’s West Tower.

Season 4 will see the return of Meryl Streep as Loretta, Michael Cyrille Cretton as Howard, and D’Avene Joy Randolph as Detective Dee Williams. They will join special guest stars Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Zach Galifianakis, Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani, Melissa McCarthy, Richard Kind, and more.

Only Murders in the Building hails from creators and co-writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman, who executive produce alongside Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. The hit series was renewed for a fourth season on the same day as the third season finale, leaving things in suspense.

The third season received generally positive reviews, but IGN felt that it “missed what made the first two seasons of the true crime parody so compelling” by not spending enough time “solving the mystery at the center” of the crime. The finale aired on October 3, leaving season 4 to pick up the pieces on August 27.

