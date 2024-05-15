May 15, 2024

Two WWE superstars have been confirmed to compete to be crowned the first holder of the new championship

Roxanne Bacchus May 15, 2024
There were two qualifying matches to determine who would enter the ladder match to become the first-ever new WWE title holder.

At the upcoming WWE NXT Battleground premium live event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, a six-way ladder match is scheduled to determine the first-ever NXT North American Women’s Champion.

In the first of two qualifying matches on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT (May 14), Sol Rocca defeated Eazy Dam to advance to the ladder match in Las Vegas.

In the second match of the qualifiers, Team Ivy Nile from the main roster faced Team Lash Legend.

Thanks to the moment when Jakara Jackson distracted Ivy Nile, who had to spend overtime on a dropkick, Legend was able to capitalize.

Lash Legend was able to defeat Ivy Nile to advance to the ladder match at Battleground.

The qyalifyig matches will continue on NXT over the coming weeks to determine the six women who will participate in a ladder match at Battleground on June 9.

