Doja Cat dazzles Paris Fashion Week in Viktor & Rolf’s with a fake mustache

She attended Schiaparelli’s head-to-toe red body paint show with 30,000 Swarovski crystals earlier this week.

And Doja Cat made sure all eyes were on her again as she attended Viktor & Rolf’s Haute Couture show for Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.

In a couture mood, the singer, 27, once again made a bold statement when she arrived with a stick on her eyebrows, mustache, and goatee.

Inspector Gadget: Doja Cat confirmed that all eyes were on her again as she attended Viktor & Rolf’s Haute Couture show for Paris Fashion Week

Doja turned heads in her quirky androgynous look as she wore striped high-waisted pants and an oversized coat that flattered her slim frame.

She teamed the two-piece bodysuit with a green and white striped frilly blouse, white heels, and wore a pair of colorful blue shades for good measure.

Doha rocked a hoop earring and silver earrings and appeared in her element as she wore a pose on a grand staircase.

Quirky: In a couture mood, the singer, 27, once again made a bold statement when she arrived with a stick on eyebrows, mustache and goatee — a far cry from her usual look (R)

See also Ryan Reynolds' reaction to Blake Lively's dress at the Met Gala WALK IT THIS: Doja turned heads in her quirky androgynous look as she wore striped high-waisted pants and an oversized trench coat that flattered her slim frame.

Interesting: She teamed the two-piece bodysuit with a green and white striped ruffle top, white heels and wore a pair of colorful blue shades for good measure.

Interesting: Doja bleached her eyebrows and added a fake mustache to her Inspector Gadget look

It comes after Doja turned heads in head-to-toe red body paint and completed the bold look by covering her body with 30,000 Swarovski crystals.

The outfit — which took five hours to perfect — also featured a red satin corset along with a beaded skirt and knee-high boots.

Doja — real name Amalia Dlamini — added extra drama to the look with a long shawl and big sapphire earrings.

Eye-catching: The singer attended Schiaparelli’s show in head-to-toe red body paint with 30,000 Swarovski crystals earlier this week

Schiaparelli was founded in 1927 by Elsa Schiaparelli, now known for its funky themes that have been worn by the likes of Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian.

“Collaborating with the incomparably talented Doja Cat and Daniel Rosebery was an absolute pleasure,” makeup artist Pat McGrath told Vogue.

Her patience and dedication as Pat McGrath’s team and I sat for four hours and 58 minutes to realize the creation, covered in over 30,000 hand-applied Swarovski crystals, was truly inspiring.

During last year’s Paris Fashion Week, the fashion maker made an unforgettable appearance after painting herself gold at the AWAKE Mode show.