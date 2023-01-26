Lance Kerwin, actor of ‘Salem Lot’, dies at 62





Lance Kerwin, an actor best known for his role on the TV series “Salem’s Lot” and other notable series throughout the 1970s, has passed away, his talent agent John Boitano told CNN. He was 62 years old.

No information was provided about the cause of his death.

Kerwin began his career appearing on a variety of television shows, including ‘Little House on the Prairie’, ‘Wonder Woman’ and ‘The Bionic Woman’. He has also appeared in several “ABC After School Specials”, an anthology series aimed at children and teens that has counted Jodie Foster among its other alumni.

The Southern California native was a thriving teen actor throughout the ’70s, starring as Rami Holvak on The Family Holvak, a TV series about a pastor in the 1930s struggling to provide for his family. He also starred in the new series James at 15 in 1977, a show popular for its authentic portrayal of teenage life in a way not often seen on television at the time.

Kerwin appeared in Salem’s Lot, the 1979 film adaptation of the Stephen King novel, directed by Tobe Hooper. In the miniseries, which aired on CBS, he played young Marc Petrie, who helps defend his town against evil vampires. His work on the cult favorite series has earned him regular invitations to horror conventions.

His role in the 1995 movie “Outbreak” was his last professional credit until the 2022 movie “The Wind and the Reckoning,” starring Johnathon Schaech.