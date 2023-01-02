John Travolta rings in 2023 alongside his daughter Ella Bleu in a sweet message to fans: ‘We love you’

John Travolta and his daughter, Ella Bleu, called in the new year by sharing a message together on Instagram.

On Sunday, the 68-year-old star shared the short video to his 4.7 million followers and captioned the post, “Happy New Years everyone!”

In the short clip, Grease’s icon and his daughter across from each other sit at a white table and talk hand in hand, saying, “We love you, and we wish you a Happy New Year.”

The 22-year-old daughter of Travolta and Kelly Preston made her acting debut in 2009’s Old Dogs, which starred both her mom and dad.

The artist went on to appear in 2019’s The Poison Rose, which saw her father star alongside Morgan Freeman.

In addition to Ella, Travolta also has a 12-year-old son named Benjamin, and his late son, Jett, died at the age of 16 due to an epileptic seizure in 2009.

Leading Lady: Last year, it was announced that the actress will take another step in her acting career by starring in the upcoming movie Get Lost.

2022 was a difficult year for John as two of his dear friends and colleagues passed away.

Kristie Alley passed away last month on December 5th at the age of 71, and Grease star Olivia Newton-John passed away in August at the age of 73.

Travolta posted a memorial to Kirsty in the aftermath of her death writing, “Kirsty was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever been in. I love you Kirsty, Travolta said, I know we will see each other again.

Alley and Travolta played the roles of James and Mollie in 1989’s Look Who’s Talking and its sequels

Alley called Travolta “the greatest love of my life” during an interview on The Howard Stern Show in 2013.

Travolta and Ally appeared opposite each other in the Look Who’s Talking films—1989’s Look Who’s Talking, 1990’s Look Who’s Talking Too, and 1993’s Look Who’s Talking Now—playing James and Molly, respectively.

Travolta pictured with Alley and Kelly Preston at the Los Angeles premiere of Old Dogs in 2007

Alley's death represents another tragedy for Travolta, who lost his girlfriend and wife, Olivia Newton-John, earlier this summer after she passed away at the age of 73 after a battle with cancer.

Alley’s death marks the latest personal tragedy for Travolta, who lost his wife, Kelly Preston, two years ago at the age of 57 from cancer in July of 2020 at the family’s home in Clearwater, Florida.

In November, Travolta reunited onscreen with his former co-star Bruce Willis in the action-packed Paradise City.

The film is one of the last completed by Willis, 67, before his family announced in March that he would retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia.

The film also marks the first major collaboration between Willis and Travolta since they starred in Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 classic Pulp Fiction.

Willis stars in the film as an aging fisherman who goes on one of his most dangerous missions yet in Hawaii.

After being shot and presumed dead, his son Ryan (Blake Jenner) teams up with his father’s ex-partner (Steven Dorff) to hunt down his killers, all while dealing with a sadistic crime boss (Travolta).