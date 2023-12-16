Taylor Swift once made a playlist for Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain said Taylor Swift gave her a breakup playlist the day after they met.

She told Jimmy Fallon on Friday that the two danced and discussed their breakup at the 2011 Met Gala.

The next day, Chastain woke up to find that Swift had sent her a playlist of breakup songs.

More than a decade has passed since then Jessica Chastain I met Taylor Swift, but the actor remembers it like it was yesterday thanks to the singer’s sweet gesture.

Appears on Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,The “Molly’s Game” star recalled how she met Swift when they sat at the same table at the Met Gala in 2011.

“It was like the first year I was invited to the Met Ball, the first year the movies were shown, and we were sitting next to each other,” Chastain told the host. Jimmy Fallon.

She continued, “She was very nice. I had just gone through a breakup, and I was talking to her about it. And, you know, we went and danced together.” “This was a fun night.”

“The next day, I got an email from iTunes saying, like, Taylor Swift, whatever, and I thought it was a Taylor Swift album,” Chastain said.

The “Memory” actor quickly realized it wasn’t one of Swift’s albums but a custom playlist the “Anti-Hero” singer created after hearing about Chastain’s grief the night before.

“She made me a separate playlist and sent it to me. Isn’t that the sweetest thing?”

“What are you kidding me? This is unbelievable,” Fallon replied.

“I know! And here I thought it was an ad for Taylor Swift,” Chastian added. “She orchestrated all these breakup songs to send me to help me get through my breakup.”

Chastain went on to find love again shortly after the breakup, which inspired Swift’s sweet act. She met her husband Gian Luca Passi di Preposolo in 2012. The duo They married in 2017 at the Preposolo family home In Italy 2017 welcomed Two daughters together.

Meanwhile, Swift and Chastain reunited for a stop on the Grammy-winning singer’s Eras Tour in Mexico City in August.

At the time, Chastain A Carousel of photos from the night on Instagram with the caption, “Spamming awesome @taylorswift Eras tour content.”