Meghan Markle says deal or no deal encouraged women

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan Markle took a month or so from her Spotify podcast modelsMost likely out of respect for her husband and his family and not because she knew she would say something about how the Queen would treat her if she was in front of a podcast microphone. But now, with the show’s latest episode, Duchess Of Sussex has decided to take some shots at a different and surprisingly beloved establishment: the old NBC reality show/game Agree or not. One of Markle’s early show business jobs was as one of the show’s portfolio models during his second season, speaking with Paris Hilton on modelssaid she would get a pit in her stomach during the show, “because I was so much more than what was being personified on stage.”

Markle added that she was “forced to be look and a bit of substance” and that she was “reduced into this specific archetype: the bimbo”. The premise of the show was that, for those who don’t remember, the contestant would select a numbered bag containing a secret amount of money from a large selection of bags all containing a model… standing by their side. The contestant clears bags and then sees how much they are in each, narrowing down the options for what could be in they luggage. Then they receive calls from an invisible “banker” offering to buy their bag for an insultingly low number, and they have to decide whether to take it or keep playing. . It was an incredibly massive blow. everybody The bag went crazy.

But now people are angry at Markle’s acting… Agree or not It was like, and we don’t mean normal people; we mean Famous People. During the last episode of the view (Across Entertainment Weekly), Whoopi Goldberg argued that no one is watching Agree or not He objected to the models, saying, “They just think, ‘I want money.'” Goldberg went on to suggest that Vanna White was not objected to. wheel of fortune Because she’s “always into something interesting and beautiful” and if Markle feels like the models on her show are being personified, it’s on her because they’re just doing their jobs as actors.

It’s a point of hell, and it’s the view Co-host Sunny Houston noted that Markle’s comments made her think about the way the entertainment industry treats women with certain body types, but Goldberg dropped that by saying, “This is TV, baby. But what did you think you were going for? You know.” That’s what the show was about.” – And it looks like we’re kind of very close to assemble it there. It could be “That’s the point of the show” and “It embodies a woman” Both are correct!

Anyway, Goldberg isn’t the only one who doesn’t agree with Markle’s opinion Agree or not. former classmate Agree or not model (and former The Real Housewives of Atlanta Cast member) Claudia Jordan Tell TMZ That no one forces them to be “too young,” but it was a modeling job and they all knew it. Agree or not Model, Donna Feldman (who also works oval), Tell Hollywood Live That no one was treated like Bimbo while they worked on the show, but even if the show was only interested in her appearance, that didn’t stop her from getting other jobs with her character, intellect, or work ethic.

It seems unlikely that Markle will tackle any of this again, given that her podcast seems so productive and she’s smart enough to know it wouldn’t help her or anyone else keep this whole thing going, but we’ll see.