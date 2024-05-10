May 10, 2024

The film “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” was set at more than $6 million

Roxanne Bacchus May 10, 2024 2 min read

20th Century Studios

Exclusive: Sources tell us that 20th Century Studios Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes It got off to a good start with previews of around $6.5 million. This is made up of Thursday night’s money that started accumulating at 3pm and about $1.6 million from Wednesday’s fan showings that started at 7pm.

We’ll find out tomorrow morning if it was the best Thursday night ever Monkeys Best movies of 2017 War for the Planet of the Apes which grossed $5 million on preview night before Friday’s take of $22.1 million and an opening of $56.2 million. The PG-13 sequel directed by Wes Ball takes place 300 years after the events of Matt Reeves. War for the Planet of the Apes.

actually, Kingdom of the Planet of the ApesThursday surpassed that Dawn of the Planet of the Apes which grossed $4.25 million before a $27.6 million mint on Friday and a massive three-day cume of $72.6 million, still a record domestic debut for Monkeys‘ Franchise.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes It has a rating of 82% on Rotten Tomatoes with critics and 82% with RT audiences.

Tonight’s results are a bit of fresh air next to Universal’s Wednesday and Thursday previews of $3.15 million victim last weekend which flopped with a $27.7 million opening. While fans always fill out the Thursday night shows, we hope Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes At 2 hours and 25 minutes of running time, you can keep it together all weekend long.

Tonight, it’s the best critical preview of Ball’s film, besting all of his films Maze runner Titles.

