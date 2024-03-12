Eric Carmen, whose mournful vocals soared above the shrill guitars of 1970s pop pioneers, before his soft rock vocals made him a mainstay of 1980s music, has died. He was 74 years old.

His death was announced on his date website From his wife, Amy Carmen. She did not give a cause, saying only that he died “in his sleep over the weekend.”

Formed in Cleveland, The Raspberries burst onto the American rock scene in 1972 with their self-titled debut album, which featured a raspberry-scented scratch-and-sniff label and became their biggest hit: “Go all the way” A provocative song for its day, sung from a young woman's point of view.

Dave Swanson of Ultimate Classic Rock described it as “the defining power-pop song of all time,” which would become the emerging style, known for grafting bright 1960s-era vocal harmonies onto 1970s-heavy guitar riffs. Named.