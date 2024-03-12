Johnny Depp sends a warm message on Instagram to Robert Downey Jr. for his first Oscar win

Vince Bucci/NBCU Image Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Johnny Depp celebrates Robert Downey Jr.'s win at the 96th Academy Awards.

Downey received his first Academy Award at the ceremony, prompting Depp to share two photos of himself and Downey at the Golden Globe Awards in 2011.

Depp wrote in a comment under the two photos: “Let's try it again… Congratulations to my dear friend.” On Instagram. The two stars have never been in a movie together, but they share many of the same circles.

Downey won the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in a movie Oppenheimer It was his third Oscar nomination. He received a supporting actor offer for his role in the 2008 comedy film Tropical thunder And a nomination for Best Actor in 1993 for his role as movie legend Charlie Chaplin in 1992. Chaplin.

“I'd like to thank my terrible childhood and academics, in that order,” Downey joked during his acceptance speech on Sunday. “I'd like to thank my vet – I mean my wife – Susan Downey over there. She found me, like a snarling pet, and loved me and brought me back to life. That's why I'm here. Thank you.”

“Here's my little secret: I needed this job more than it needed me,” he added. Oppenheimer. “[Director Christopher Nolan] I know that, [producer Emma Thomas] She made sure she was wrapped up – and surrounded me with one of the greatest casts and crews ever. “Emily, Cillian, Matt Damon… it was amazing and I stand here before you a better man because of it.”