Al Pacino's best picture show at the Oscars left some viewers scratching their heads

Al Pacino will present the Best Picture award during the Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, March 10.





There was no mix of envelope in The Oscars are on SundayBut there was some confusion among the audience when Al Pacino announced “Oppenheimer” It won the Best Picture award.

The Godfather star revealed tonight's grand prize winner, saying: “Ten great films are nominated, but only one will win Best Picture. I have to push the envelope for that, and I will. Here it comes. And my eyes see Oppenheimer.” . Yes Yes.”

Pacino's quick, casual announcement seemed to give some at the Dolby Theater pause before the audience began applauding and the orchestra began playing as the cast and crew of “Oppenheimer” made their way to the stage.

A source close to the production told CNN on Monday that as part of a “predetermined creative decision,” Pacino “was never supposed to announce the nominees” before the winner was revealed.

Instead, in an attempt to prevent the show from continuing at the end of the night, clips from several Best Picture nominees were shown throughout the Oscars broadcast. (The show ended early.) Pacino was given direction to be fairly quick on stage, according to this production source, but the way he delivered the line was just Pacino's own touch.

“The way he announced it at the end was that Al Pacino is Pacino,” that person said.

Moments before Pacino, host of the Oscars, takes the stage Jimmy Kimmel She made a joke about needing to tear up the envelope that had Emma Stone's name on it for Best Actress for Poor Things, in reference to Better image mixing 2017, when “La La Land” was mistakenly chosen as the winner before it was Announce That “Moonlight” actually won.

According to Bill Kramer, the Academy's CEO, Pacino's delivery was not a repeat of previous Oscar drama.

“Everything went beautifully,” Kramer said. The New York Times. “He was just having fun out there.”

CNN has reached out to Pacino's representatives for comment.