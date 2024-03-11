March 12, 2024

Al Pacino's best picture show at the Oscars left some viewers scratching their heads

Roxanne Bacchus March 11, 2024 3 min read

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Al Pacino will present the Best Picture award during the Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, March 10.



CNN

There was no mix of envelope in The Oscars are on SundayBut there was some confusion among the audience when Al Pacino announced “Oppenheimer” It won the Best Picture award.

The Godfather star revealed tonight's grand prize winner, saying: “Ten great films are nominated, but only one will win Best Picture. I have to push the envelope for that, and I will. Here it comes. And my eyes see Oppenheimer.” . Yes Yes.”

Pacino's quick, casual announcement seemed to give some at the Dolby Theater pause before the audience began applauding and the orchestra began playing as the cast and crew of “Oppenheimer” made their way to the stage.

A source close to the production told CNN on Monday that as part of a “predetermined creative decision,” Pacino “was never supposed to announce the nominees” before the winner was revealed.

Instead, in an attempt to prevent the show from continuing at the end of the night, clips from several Best Picture nominees were shown throughout the Oscars broadcast. (The show ended early.) Pacino was given direction to be fairly quick on stage, according to this production source, but the way he delivered the line was just Pacino's own touch.

“The way he announced it at the end was that Al Pacino is Pacino,” that person said.

Moments before Pacino, host of the Oscars, takes the stage Jimmy Kimmel She made a joke about needing to tear up the envelope that had Emma Stone's name on it for Best Actress for Poor Things, in reference to Better image mixing 2017, when “La La Land” was mistakenly chosen as the winner before it was Announce That “Moonlight” actually won.

See also  Kourtney Kardashian is proud of ditching her sisters to create a new "identity" after Travis Parker's wedding...then shaming sister Kim for "driving" her for more money: "I'm married, bye everyone!"

Universal Pictures

Best picture: “Oppenheimer”

Scout pictures

Best Actress: Emma Stone for “Poor Things”

Universal Pictures

best actor: Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

Best Director: Christopher Nolan “Oppenheimer”

Seshia Pavao/Focus Features

Best Supporting Actress: Davin Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr. “Oppenheimer”

Launch of Claire Folger/Orion

Best Adapted Screenplay: “American fantasy”

Pelias movies

Best Original Screenplay: “Anatomy of a Fall”

Courtesy of A24

Best International Feature Film: “area of ​​interest”

Atsushi Nishijima/Photo courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

Best Fashion Design: “poor things”

Courtesy of Scout Pictures

Best Production Design: “poor things”

Universal Pictures

Best Cinematography: “Oppenheimer”

Universal Pictures

Best original score: “Oppenheimer”

Photos by Lara Cornell/Warner Bros

Best original song: “What were you created for?” Played by Billie Eilish in the movie “Barbie”

G Kids

Best Animated Feature: “The Boy and the Heron”

shorttatv

Best animated short film: “The War is Over! Inspired by the music of John and Yoko”

shorttatv

Best live short film: “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Mstislav Chernov/AFP

Best Documentary Feature Film: “20 days in Mariupol”

shorttatv

Best short documentary: “Last repair shop.”

Universal Pictures

Best Edit: “Oppenheimer”

Al-Kashf Photos/Landmark Media/Alamy

Best makeup and hairstyle: “poor things”

Courtesy of A24

Best sound: “area of ​​interest”

TOHO CO., LTD

Best visual effects: “Godzilla minus one”

According to Bill Kramer, the Academy's CEO, Pacino's delivery was not a repeat of previous Oscar drama.

See also  The "Wheel of Fortune" contestant stuns the audience by answering, "What?"

“Everything went beautifully,” Kramer said. The New York Times. “He was just having fun out there.”

CNN has reached out to Pacino's representatives for comment.

