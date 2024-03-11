Trump is vocal about the Oscars being “really bad politically.”

Corner icon down Angle-shaped icon pointing down. “A really bad show politically tonight, and has been for years — disjointed, boring and very unfair,” former President Donald Trump said of this year's Oscars. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images; Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Donald Trump has had a history of diving at the Oscars.

He couldn't resist posting about the show on Sunday, too.

“A very bad, politically correct show tonight,” Trump said on Truth Social. mail.

It's safe to say that former President Donald Trump did not enjoy this year's Oscars.

“A really bad show politically tonight, and has been for years — disjointed, boring, and very unfair,” Trump said of the Oscars in Truth Social magazine. mail Sunday.

He continued: “Why don't they give the Oscars to those who deserve them? Maybe this way their audience and TV ratings will come back from the depths.”

Besides indulging in the awards, Trump also posed for photos of this year's host, Jimmy Kimmel.

Trump said earlier in his post: “Has there been a worse host than Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars? His opening was like a less than average person trying too hard to be something he is not, and never will be.”

Trump's scathing review of Kimmel and this year's ceremony did not go unnoticed. The late-night talk show host applauded Trump near the end of the ceremony.

“Thank you, President Trump. Thank you for watching. I'm surprised you're still uh–haven't you passed your prison term?” Kimmel He said After reading Trump's Truth Social post.

This is not the first time Trump has criticized the awards ceremony. Back in 2018, when Trump was still in office, he criticized that year's ceremony and claimed it was the “lowest-rated Oscars in history.”

“The problem is that we don't have any stars anymore – except for your boss (just kidding, of course)!” Trump card books On X.

In 2021, Trump issued a statement He made some recommendations on how the Oscars could boost their ratings.

“Go back 15 years, look at the formula they used then, and change the name back to the Academy Awards,” Trump said. “Don’t be politically correct and boring, do it right. Also, make a great host.”

Trump wasn't the only one to reject this year's awards. Billionaire Elon Musk went to X to celebrate the Oscars, too. Musk said the Oscars were…diluted,“And the prize”He is no longer respected.“

“Winning an Oscar now means you've won the wake-up contest,” Musk. Written on X Sunday.

Trump's representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider sent outside regular business hours.