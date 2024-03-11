List of 2024 Oscars winners: Live updates

The 96th Academy Awards were handed out tonight at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, and after a brief delay due to protests demanding a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas, “Oppenheimer” took home a leading seven Oscars, including Best Picture. Director (Christopher Nolan) and lead actor (Cillian Murphy).

“Poor Things” had several winners, including lead actress Emma Stone. Screenplay awards went to American Fiction and Anatomy of a Fall, and in one of the most emotional moments of the night, the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress went to Da'Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers. The winning short documentary was “The Last Repair Shop,” which the Los Angeles Times helped produce.

As has been the case for most of last year, all eyes were on Barbenheimer, with Oppenheimer leading the favorite with 13 nominations and Barbie with eight. “Poor Things” received 11 nominations, while “Killers of the Flower Moon” received 10 nominations.

Red carpet fashion | The best and worst moments as they happened | Review: The Oscars are optimistic | Jimmy Kimmel Monologue | Performance of “I'm Just Kane” | Billie Eilish is making Oscar history

Protests postpone the ceremony | Los Angeles Times wins first Oscar |

How the Oscars dealt with wars

Here are all the 2024 Oscar winners:

Best picture

“Oppenheimer-Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan | WINNER

“American Imagination” – Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamegios, Cord Jefferson, and Jermaine Johnson

“Anatomy of a Fall” – Marie-Ange Luciani and David Theon

“Barbie” – David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner

“The Keepers” – Mark Johnson

“Moonflower Killers” – Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Luby

“The Maestro” – Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning, and Christy Macosko Krieger

“Past Lives” – David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon, and Pamela Koffler

“Bad Things” – Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone

“Zone of Interest” – James Wilson

Actress in a leading role

Emma Stone (“The poor”) | winner

Lily Gladstone (“The Moonflower Killers”)

Annette Bening (“Niad”)

Sandra Holler (“Anatomy of a Fall”)

Carey Mulligan (“The Maestro”)

exit

Christopher Nolan (“Oppenheimer”) | winner

Jonathan Glazer (“Area of ​​Interest”)

Yorgos Lanthimos (“Poor Things”)

Martin Scorsese (“The Moonflower Killers”)

Justin Tritt (“Anatomy of a Fall”)

Actor in a lead role

Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”) | winner

Bradley Cooper (“The Maestro”)

Colman Domingo (“Rustin”)

Paul Giamatti (“The Keepers”)

Jeffrey Wright (“American Novel”)

Music (original song)

“What were you created for?” From “Barbie” – Music and Lyrics by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell | winner

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin' Hot” – Music and Lyrics by Diane Warren

“I'm Just Ken” from “Barbie” – Music and Lyrics by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

“He Didn't Go Away” from “American Symphony” – music and lyrics by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

“Wahzhazhe (Song for My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon” – Music and Lyric by Scott George

Music (original score)

“Oppenheimer” – Ludwig Göransson | winner

“American Imagination” – Laura Karpman

“Indiana Jones and the Connection of Destiny” – John Williams

“Moonflower Killers” – Robbie Robertson

“Bad Things” – Gerskin Fendrix

voice

“Zone of Interest” – Tarn Wheelers and Johnny Byrne | winner

“The Creator” – Ian Voigt, Eric Adahl, Ethan van der Rijn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

“The Maestro” – Stephen A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Rudder, Tom Ozanich, and Dean Zupancic

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1” – Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

“Oppenheimer” – Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O'Connell

Live short film

“The Marvelous Story of Henry Sugar” – Wes Anderson and Steven Ralls | winner

“Beyond” – Misan Harriman and Nikki Bentham

“Invincible” – Vincent René Lortie and Samuel Caron

“Lucky Knight” – Lasse Lesquer Noir and Christian Norlick

“Red, White and Blue” – Nazreen Choudhury and Sarah MacFarlane

cinematography

“Oppenheimer” – Hoyt van Hoytema | winner

“El Conde” – Edward Lachman

“Moonflower Killers” – Rodrigo Prieto

“The Maestro” – Matthew Libatique

“Bad Things” – Robbie Ryan

Documentary feature

“20 days in Mariupol– Mstislav Chernov, Michele Mizner, and Rani Aronson Rath | WINNER

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President” — Moses Boyo, Christopher Sharp, John Batsek

“Eternal Memory” – Maite Alberdi

“Four Girls” – Kawthar Ben Haniyeh and Nadim Sheikhrouha

“To Kill a Tiger” – Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe, and David Oppenheim

Short subject documentary

“Last repair shop.” —Ben Proudfoot and Chris Powers | winner

“The ABCs of Book Ban” – Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlicek

“The Barber of Little Rock” – John Hoffman and Christine Turner

“The Island Between” – S. Liu Qiang and Zhan Zien

“Nai Nai & Wài Pó” – Shawn Wang and Sam Davis

Film modification

“Oppenheimer” – Jennifer Lamy | winner

“Anatomy of a Fall” – Laurent Senechal

“Conservatives” – Kevin Tent

“Moonflower Killers” – Thelma Schoonmaker

“Poor Things” – Giorgos Mavropsaridis

Visual effects

“Godzilla Minus One” – Takashi Yamazaki, Kyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima | winner

“The Creator” – Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” – Stefan Ceretti, Alexis Wagsbrot, Jay Williams, and Theo Bialik

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1” – Alex Wuttke, Simon Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould

“Napoleon” – Charlie Henley, Luke Ewen Martin-Venoyer, Simon Coco, Neil Corbould

Actor in a supporting role

Robert Downey Jr. (“Oppenheimer”) | winner

Sterling K. Brown (“American Novel”)

Robert De Niro (“Moonflower Killers”)

Ryan Gosling (“Barbie”)

Mark Ruffalo (“Poor Things”)

International advantage

“Area of ​​interestUnited Kingdom | Winner

“Io Capitano” Italy

“Perfect Days” Japan

Snow Community, Spain

“Teachers' lounge“, Germany

Fashion design

“Poor Things” – Holly Waddington | winner

“Barbie” – Jacqueline Durran

“Moonflower Killers” – Jacqueline West

“Napoleon” – Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

“Oppenheimer” – Ellen Mirojnick

Production design

“Bad Things” – Production Design: James Price and Shauna Heath; Collection decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek | winner

“Barbie” – Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set decorator: Katie Spencer

“The Moonflower Killers” – Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set decorator: Adam Willis

“Napoleon” – Production design: Arthur Max; Set decor: Ellie Greif

Oppenheimer – Production Design: Ruth DeYoung; Set decorator: Claire Kaufman

Makeup and hairstyle

“Bad Things” – Nadia Stacey, Mark Collier, and Josh Weston | winner

“Golda” – Karen Hartley Thomas, Susie Battersby, and Ashra Kelly Blue

“The Maestro” – Kazuo Hiro, Kai Georgiou, and Lori McCoy Bell

“Oppenheimer” – Louisa Appel

“Snow Community” – Ana Lopez-Boigserver, David Marti, and Montse Rippie

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

“American Imagination” – Cord Jefferson | winner

“Barbie” – Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

“Oppenheimer” – Christopher Nolan

“Bad Things” – Tony McNamara

“Zone of Interest” – Jonathan Glazer

Writing (original screenplay)

“Anatomy of a Fall” —Justin Treat, Arthur Harrar winner

“The Keepers” – David Hemmingson

“The Maestro” – Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

“May December” – Sammy Burch, Alex Mechanic

“Past Lives” – Celine song

Animated feature film

“The boy and the heron– Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki | WINNER

“Racist” – Peter Sohn and Dennis Ream

“Nimona” – Nick Bruno, Troy Cowan, Karen Ryan and Julie Zachary

“Robot Dreams” – Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estabe, Sandra Tapia Díaz.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” – Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal

Short animated film

“The War is Over! Inspired by the music of John and Yoko” – Dave Mullins and Brad Booker | winner

“A Letter to a Pig” – Tal Kantor and Amit R. GeSILTER

“Ninety-Five Senses” – Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess

“Our uniform” – Yegan Moghaddam

“Pachyderm” – Stephanie Kleiman and Mark Reuss

Actress in a supporting role

Davin Joy Randolph (“Retainers”) | winner

Emily Blunt (“Oppenheimer”)

Danielle Brooks (“The Color Purple”)

America Ferrera (“Barbie”)

Jodie Foster (“Niad”)