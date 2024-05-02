Jake Gyllenhaal and Maya Rudolph host the final two episodes of Saturday Night Live this season





CNN

—



“Saturday Night Live” is wrapping up its final two shows for Season 49 with some key performances Star power.

Jake Gyllenhaal is scheduled to host the season finale on May 18, with musical guest Sabrina Carpenter and the beloved SNL star. Maya Rudolph He will serve as host for the penultimate show on May 11, with Vampire Weekend booked as the musical guest for that episode.

Rudolph’s return to the Studio 8H stage will mark her third time hosting the long-running sketch show, having previously hosted in 2012 and 2021. The “Loot” star worked as a full-time cast member between 2000 and 2007.

It is one of the most Legendary “SNL” cast members She is known for her impressions of Oprah, Beyoncé, and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as some of her famous original characters such as “Bronx win” Co-hosted by Judy Dietz.

In 2020, Rudolph Won an Emmy Award in the Outstanding Guest Actress category for her portrayal of then-Senator Harris in an “SNL” sketch. She has made frequent cameo appearances since 2007, most recently in a film An unforgettable drawing Impersonating Swedish pop group ABBA during a 2023 episode hosted by Kate McKinnon.

Gyllenhaal will also host SNL for the third time this season. The “Roadhouse” star previously appeared as host in 2007 and 2022.

Singer Sabrina Carpenter will make her first “SNL” performance and rock band Vampire Weekend will return as musical guest for the fourth time.

Dua Lipa pulls double duty in this week’s episode, playing the female lead Hosts And the musical guest.

“Saturday Night Live” airs on NBC at 11:30 PM ET/8:30 PM PT.