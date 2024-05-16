Adam Sandler returns as Happy Gilmore in a new movie

“Happy Gilmore is back!” Read a post from Netflix.
Happy Gilmore Back to hitting the links!
The iconic character from the classic 1996 comedy “Happy Gilmore” will be getting a brand new movie with the iconic lead actor Adam Sandler He reprises his starring role as a hockey player who reinvents himself as a golf star.
“Happy Gilmore is back!” Read post From Netflix on social media Wednesday. “Adam Sandler will reprise his iconic role in a new film coming to Netflix,” the post continued.
“Happy Gilmore,” a film that has evolved into a cult classic over the years, tells the story of a struggling hockey player who uses his prior golf experience, quickly gaining popularity for his cartoon-like golf swing. .
One of the most famous scenes in the film shows former “The Price is Right” host, the late Bob Barker, and Gilmore exchanging shots on a golf course.
In 2021, Sandler and Christopher MacDonald, who plays antagonist Shooter MacGuffin, celebrated the 25th anniversary of the film’s release with Sandler. Post a video on X Filming Gilmour’s famous launch shot.
In response, Christopher MacDonald A video clip was shared Response from Shooter McGavin’s profile, making his putt in a cup in the living room a fake golf game.
