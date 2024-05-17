2024 ACM Awards: Winners List

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
The Academy of Country Music’s “Party of the Year” is here! The 59th ACM Awards — which were broadcast live from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas — kicked off Thursday evening (May 16), with Luke Combs leading the nominations with eight nods, while Megan Morrone — This year’s most-nominated woman at the ACMs — with Morgan Wallen behind her with six.
But it was Lenny Wilson and Chris Stapleton who took home some of the biggest awards of the night. The “Heart Like a Truck” singer took home awards for Female Artist of the Year, Female Artist of the Year and Music Event of the Year, which she shared with first-time nominee Jelly Roll for their collaboration on “Save Me.” Meanwhile, Stapleton won the categories of Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Artist and Songwriter of the Year.
The 2024 ceremony was hosted by country music icon Reba McEntire, a 16-time ACM Award winner, and produced by Dick Clark Productions. (DCP is owned by Penske Media Eldridge, a subsidiary of Penske Media Corporation and a joint venture between PMC and Eldridge. PMC is the parent company of painting.)
Keep reading to find out who won the 2024 ACM Awards.
Artist of the year
Ken Brown
Luke Combs
Candy name
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Winner: Lenny Wilson
Artist of the year
Kelsea Ballerini
Ashley McBride
Megan Morrone
Kacey Musgraves
Winner: Lenny Wilson
Male Artist of the Year
Luke Combs
Candy name
Cody Johnson
Winner: Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
General binary
Brooks and Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Winner: Dan + Shay
Maddie and Ty
War and treaty
Sunnah group
Knights of the Flatlands
Lady A
Little big city
Winner: Ancient Sovereignty
Zac Brown Band
New artist of the year
Cassie Ashton
Ashley cook
Hannah Ellis
Kylie Morgan
Winner: Megan Morrone
New male artist of the year
Ernest
Cameron Marlowe
Dylan Scott
Conner Smith
Winner: Nate Smith
New duo or set for this year
neon union
The road is restless
Winner: Tigerelli Gold
Album of the year
[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
It gets old – Luke Combs; Producer: Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton, Luke Combs; Record label: River House Artists/Columbia Nashville
winner: higher -Chris Stapleton; Producer: Chris Stapleton, Dave Cobb, Morgan Stapleton; Record company: Mercury Nashville
leather – Cody Johnson; Producers: Trent Wilmon; Record company: CoJo Music LLC / Warner Music Nashville LLC
One thing at a time -Morgan Wallen; Producers: Joey Moy, Cameron Montgomery, Charlie Waseem, Jacob Durrett; Record company: Big Loud Records / Republic Records / Mercury Records
Roll up the welcome mat (for good) – Kelsea Ballerini; Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alyssa Vanderheim; Record company: Black River Entertainment
One of the year
[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
“Burn It” – Parker McCollum; Producer: John Randall. Record company: MCA Nashville
WINNER: “Fast Car” – Luke Combs; Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Record label: River House Artists/Columbia Nashville
“Last Night” – Morgan Wallen; Producer: Joey Moy, Charlie Waseem; Record company: Big Loud Records / Republic Records / Mercury Records
“Need a Favor” – Jelly Roll; Producer: Austin Nevarell; Record label: Stoney Creek Records/BMG Nashville
“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis; Producer: Paul DiGiovanni; Record company: MCA Nashville
Song of the year
[Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]
“Fast Car” – Luke Combs; Songwriters: Tracy Chapman; Publishers: Purple Rabbit
“The Heart Is Like a Truck” – Lenny Wilson; Songwriters: Dallas Wilson, Lenny Wilson, Trani Anderson; Publishers: Sony/ATV Countryside; Rising house songs. Wildcat Well Music Songs
WINNER: “The Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis; Songwriters: Chase McGill, Greylan James, Jordan Davis, Josh Osbourne; Publishers: Family Farm Songs; Wait, can I get the #1 music; Universal songs
“The Painter” – Cody Johnson; Songwriters: Benji Davis, Cat Higgins, Ryan Larkins; Publishers: Big Music Machine; BMG Platinum Singles in the US; Nashblond music; Pompano playing music. Songs by Elly Mai. Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; Warner Tamerlane Publishing Group; Well, it was embarrassing music
“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Morrone; Songwriters: Ben Williams, David Fanning, Megan Morrone, Paul Jenkins; Publishers: 33 Creative; Bones Bones Creative. Sony/ATV Tree Publishing
Music event of the year
[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
“Can’t Break Up Now” – Old Dominion, Megan Morrone; Producers: Brad Tursi, Jeff Sprung, Matthew Ramsay, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Ross Copperman, Christian Busch; Record label: Three Up Three Down, LLC / Columbia Nashville
“A Different Round Here” – Riley Greene (ft. Luke Combs); Producer: Dan Huff; Record company: BMLG Records
“I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves); Producer: Zach Bryan. Record company: Belting Bronco Records / Warner Records, Inc
“A Man Made a Bar” – Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church); Producer: Joey Moy; Record company: Big Loud Records / Mercury Records / Republic Records
WINNER: “Save Me” – Jelly Roll (featuring Lenny Wilson); Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens; Record label: Stoney Creek Records/BMG Nashville
Visual Media of the Year
[Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]
Winner: “Burn It Down” – Parker McCollum; Producers: Christine Pinkston and Wesley Stebbins Perry; Director: Dustin Haney
“Human” – Cody Johnson; Producer: Christine Pinkston and Wesley Stebbins Perry; Director: Dustin Haney
“In Love With You” – Tyler Childers; Producer: Cassie Barton, Whitney Wolanin, Nicolas Robespierre, Ian Thorton, Silas House; Director: Brian Schlamme
“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis; Producer: Jimmy Stratakis. Directed by: Running Bear (Stephen Kinigopoulos, Alexa Stone)
“Tennessee Orange – Megan Morrone; Producer: Loren Starr, Saul Levitz, Laura Burhin; Director: Jason Lester
Songwriter of the Year
Winner: Jesse Jo Dillon
Ashley gurley
Hillary Lindsay
Chase McGill
Josh Thompson
Artist and Songwriter of the Year
Zach Bryan
Ernest
Hardy
Winner: Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
