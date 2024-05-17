2024 ACM Awards: Winners List

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The Academy of Country Music’s “Party of the Year” is here! The 59th ACM Awards — which were broadcast live from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas — kicked off Thursday evening (May 16), with Luke Combs leading the nominations with eight nods, while Megan Morrone — This year’s most-nominated woman at the ACMs — with Morgan Wallen behind her with six.

But it was Lenny Wilson and Chris Stapleton who took home some of the biggest awards of the night. The “Heart Like a Truck” singer took home awards for Female Artist of the Year, Female Artist of the Year and Music Event of the Year, which she shared with first-time nominee Jelly Roll for their collaboration on “Save Me.” Meanwhile, Stapleton won the categories of Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Artist and Songwriter of the Year.

The 2024 ceremony was hosted by country music icon Reba McEntire, a 16-time ACM Award winner, and produced by Dick Clark Productions. (DCP is owned by Penske Media Eldridge, a subsidiary of Penske Media Corporation and a joint venture between PMC and Eldridge. PMC is the parent company of painting.)

Keep reading to find out who won the 2024 ACM Awards.

Artist of the year

Ken Brown

Luke Combs

Candy name

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Winner: Lenny Wilson

Artist of the year

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBride

Megan Morrone

Kacey Musgraves

Winner: Lenny Wilson

Male Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Candy name

Cody Johnson

Winner: Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

General binary

Brooks and Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Winner: Dan + Shay

Maddie and Ty

War and treaty

Sunnah group

Knights of the Flatlands

Lady A

Little big city

Winner: Ancient Sovereignty

Zac Brown Band

New artist of the year

Cassie Ashton

Ashley cook

Hannah Ellis

Kylie Morgan

Winner: Megan Morrone

New male artist of the year

Ernest

Cameron Marlowe

Dylan Scott

Conner Smith

Winner: Nate Smith

New duo or set for this year

neon union

The road is restless

Winner: Tigerelli Gold

Album of the year

[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

It gets old – Luke Combs; Producer: Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton, Luke Combs; Record label: River House Artists/Columbia Nashville

winner: higher -Chris Stapleton; Producer: Chris Stapleton, Dave Cobb, Morgan Stapleton; Record company: Mercury Nashville

leather – Cody Johnson; Producers: Trent Wilmon; Record company: CoJo Music LLC / Warner Music Nashville LLC

One thing at a time -Morgan Wallen; Producers: Joey Moy, Cameron Montgomery, Charlie Waseem, Jacob Durrett; Record company: Big Loud Records / Republic Records / Mercury Records

Roll up the welcome mat (for good) – Kelsea Ballerini; Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alyssa Vanderheim; Record company: Black River Entertainment

One of the year

[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

“Burn It” – Parker McCollum; Producer: John Randall. Record company: MCA Nashville

WINNER: “Fast Car” – Luke Combs; Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Record label: River House Artists/Columbia Nashville

“Last Night” – Morgan Wallen; Producer: Joey Moy, Charlie Waseem; Record company: Big Loud Records / Republic Records / Mercury Records

“Need a Favor” – Jelly Roll; Producer: Austin Nevarell; Record label: Stoney Creek Records/BMG Nashville

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis; Producer: Paul DiGiovanni; Record company: MCA Nashville

Song of the year

[Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

“Fast Car” – Luke Combs; Songwriters: Tracy Chapman; Publishers: Purple Rabbit

“The Heart Is Like a Truck” – Lenny Wilson; Songwriters: Dallas Wilson, Lenny Wilson, Trani Anderson; Publishers: Sony/ATV Countryside; Rising house songs. Wildcat Well Music Songs

WINNER: “The Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis; Songwriters: Chase McGill, Greylan James, Jordan Davis, Josh Osbourne; Publishers: Family Farm Songs; Wait, can I get the #1 music; Universal songs

“The Painter” – Cody Johnson; Songwriters: Benji Davis, Cat Higgins, Ryan Larkins; Publishers: Big Music Machine; BMG Platinum Singles in the US; Nashblond music; Pompano playing music. Songs by Elly Mai. Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; Warner Tamerlane Publishing Group; Well, it was embarrassing music

“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Morrone; Songwriters: Ben Williams, David Fanning, Megan Morrone, Paul Jenkins; Publishers: 33 Creative; Bones Bones Creative. Sony/ATV Tree Publishing

Music event of the year

[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

“Can’t Break Up Now” – Old Dominion, Megan Morrone; Producers: Brad Tursi, Jeff Sprung, Matthew Ramsay, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Ross Copperman, Christian Busch; Record label: Three Up Three Down, LLC / Columbia Nashville

“A Different Round Here” – Riley Greene (ft. Luke Combs); Producer: Dan Huff; Record company: BMLG Records

“I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves); Producer: Zach Bryan. Record company: Belting Bronco Records / Warner Records, Inc

“A Man Made a Bar” – Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church); Producer: Joey Moy; Record company: Big Loud Records / Mercury Records / Republic Records

WINNER: “Save Me” – Jelly Roll (featuring Lenny Wilson); Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens; Record label: Stoney Creek Records/BMG Nashville

Visual Media of the Year

[Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

Winner: “Burn It Down” – Parker McCollum; Producers: Christine Pinkston and Wesley Stebbins Perry; Director: Dustin Haney

“Human” – Cody Johnson; Producer: Christine Pinkston and Wesley Stebbins Perry; Director: Dustin Haney

“In Love With You” – Tyler Childers; Producer: Cassie Barton, Whitney Wolanin, Nicolas Robespierre, Ian Thorton, Silas House; Director: Brian Schlamme

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis; Producer: Jimmy Stratakis. Directed by: Running Bear (Stephen Kinigopoulos, Alexa Stone)

“Tennessee Orange – Megan Morrone; Producer: Loren Starr, Saul Levitz, Laura Burhin; Director: Jason Lester

Songwriter of the Year

Winner: Jesse Jo Dillon

Ashley gurley

Hillary Lindsay

Chase McGill

Josh Thompson

Artist and Songwriter of the Year

Zach Bryan

Ernest

Hardy

Winner: Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen